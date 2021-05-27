Yo Gotti clearly hasn’t forgotten the “treat yo’self” mantra.

On Wednesday, the Memphis rapper hit up Instagram to show off the extravagant birthday gifts he purchased for himself. The video features Gotti, who turned the big 4-0 last week, zooming in on two cased watches by Richard Mille. He says the first timepiece cost him about $650,000, while the second ran about $440K. He also emphasized tha that the former piece was adorned with factory diamonds, and made it a point to showcase the certifications of authenticity.

“Ever year I spend at least a million on my birthday,” he captioned the video. “Dis year I’m feelin different. Let’s start off wit a M!!!💰1.1Million = 2 Watches.”

Gotti made headlines last year after he celebrated his birthday by purchasing a $180,000 turquoise Richard Mille watch as well as a matching fleet of vehicles.

Those birthday purchases included a customized Rolls-Royce Truck that cost about $480K, a customized Ferrari F8 for about $400K, and a custom Lamborghini that rang in around $300K.

Gotti has a lot to celebrate this year. Although he has yet to release a full-length project since last year’s Untrapped, the rapper has assisted a number of records, including cuts on Lil Migos’ King of the Trap and Moneybagg Yo’s A Gangsta’s Pain, the latter of which debuted at No. 1.