Rich the Kid has been arrested for the possession of a loaded firearm at Los Angeles’ LAX airport, according to TMZ.

That outlet says the weapon was found in Rich’s carry-on luggage while he was going through security shortly after 1 p.m. PT on Monday afternoon. Though it’s not known if he’s been processed yet, this represents just the latest issue for the rapper, following a 2020 in which he got sued by a jewelry store, Fashion Nova, and his management company, a 2019 in which he was apparently targeted in a shooting at a West Hollywood Studio, and a 2018 in which he was hospitalized after an armed home invasion.

As for the more positive headlines he’s made recently, in late January of this year he dropped a seven song EP (makes sense) titled Lucky 7. The project featured appearances from DaBaby, Rubi Rose, SipTee, and Lil Mosey.

Just a few months before that he teamed with YoungBoy Never Broke Again on a joint album, Nobody Safe, and in December he was recruited to be on Lil Wayne’s No Ceilings 3.

You can stream Lucky 7 below via Spotify.