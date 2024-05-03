Fans React to Kendrick Lamar's Latest Drake Diss Track "6:16 In LA"

Dot dropped off his second diss track aimed at the 6 God on Friday, just three days after his first, "Euphoria."

May 03, 2024
Kendrick Lamar in a layered outfit and French Montana in a casual tee at a music event
Getty/Kevin Mazur/Prince Williams
Kendrick Lamar came for Drake’s neck again on Friday with the new diss track, “6:16 In LA.”

In it, K.Dot addresses many of Drizzy’s barbs from “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle” about being under Taylor Swift’s thumb, Kenny recently purchasing a $8.6 million Brooklyn penthouse, conspiracies about The Weeknd’s manager, and more. Lamar also suggests that there are snakes in the OVO camp.

Fans were excited that Lamar fired back at the 6 God again, and so quickly. What made it all the more interesting is that “6:16 In LA” is co-produced by Jack Antonoff, Swift’s longtime collaborator—seemingly another shot at Drake’s freestyle.

The second diss track from the DAMN. rapper arrived just three days after he unleashed his first song aimed at Drizzy, the six-minute-long “euphoria.” Drake has yet to respond to either diss track.

Fans were quick to take to X to react. Check out what everyone’s saying about the song below.

Kendrick Lamar when he opens twitter to see 5 more meanings of 6:16 pic.twitter.com/ONSun2KyDV

— Debating Hip-Hop (@DebatingHipHop_) May 3, 2024
Twitter: @DebatingHipHop_

Nobody:

Kendrick Lamar: pic.twitter.com/JlBK57CTXf

— Bloccin Ass Tay (@luckykidtay) May 3, 2024
Twitter: @luckykidtay

looked deeper into the lyrics and found that kendrick lamar rushed for 616 yards during the first super bowl that was ever played on june 16, 1916

his QB? that's right — jesus christ.

— charles (“you look good” - andy reid) mcdonald (@FourVerts) May 3, 2024
Twitter: @FourVerts

Kendrick Lamar really back to back dissing Drake early in the mornings so he can have the rest of the day with his kids pic.twitter.com/875MqNPi1w

— Adonis Kain (@TaintedAdonis) May 3, 2024
Twitter: @TaintedAdonis

Kendrick Lamar at 6:16 am: https://t.co/AtsmaJqLvL

— Red da Redz (@shes_rADIAnt) May 3, 2024
Twitter: @shes_rADIAnt

“There’s a second record, crodie” pic.twitter.com/AE5ubgPy8H

— Warren 𝓒. (@itswurn) May 3, 2024
Twitter: @itswurn

Kendrick Lamar pacing the studio at 4:34 am pic.twitter.com/QacFA4w2qV

— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 3, 2024
Twitter: @Phil_Lewis_

Nobody:

Kendrick Lamar whenever Drake raps like he’s tough: pic.twitter.com/hOFH2iFy08

— The Durag of Liberation (@TheDuragGeneral) May 2, 2024
Twitter: @TheDuragGeneral

“Why hasn’t Kendrick responded??”

“It’s almost been 3 weeks, where Dot at????”

Kendrick this past Tuesday and today. pic.twitter.com/huhP7ScV9r

— DEAD END HIP HOP (@DeadEndHipHop) May 3, 2024
Twitter: @DeadEndHipHop

Kendrick Lamar has people dissecting a diss song at 6am PST. I'm supposed to get ready for work. 😂😂😂

— Chery Seinfeld (@carlchery) May 3, 2024
Twitter: @carlchery

“… AND ANOTHER THING!”

- Kendrick Lamar

— Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) May 3, 2024
Twitter: @michaelharriot

Drake after seeing Kendrick Lamar hit him with the uno reverse back to back diss tracks pic.twitter.com/H31MzAPQyf

— Ferdz (@aniFerdz) May 3, 2024
Twitter: @aniFerdz

Kendrick Lamar got on a beat, looked Drake in the eyes and said pic.twitter.com/fMLRbgee93

— Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) May 3, 2024
Twitter: @JomiAdeniran

Kendrick Lamar just did a Back-to-Back on Drake.
With a Black Maybach glove as the cover.
With a title similar to Drake timestamps in whatever country or state.
And then questions OVO loyalty to Drake…
He REALLY might despise this man : pic.twitter.com/8NC380alVf

— Chaz Bailey (@my_man_Zo) May 3, 2024
Twitter: @my_man_Zo

I’m gonna say it… anyone who thinks Drake is winning this beef against Kendrick Lamar, is fucking stupid 😂

— Nicholas Light (@NicholasLightTV) May 3, 2024
Twitter: @NicholasLightTV

Kendrick Lamar dropped ANOTHER Drake diss pic.twitter.com/UTfXvyoOCh

— Trashvis (@Trashvis) May 3, 2024
Twitter: @Trashvis

#KendrickLamar doing Drake like this rn pic.twitter.com/7Y8PHi8xxZ

— “J” (@j__43_) May 3, 2024
Twitter: @j__43_

Kendrick Lamar fans: pic.twitter.com/zF5jMRmW7w

— J A D E S O L A 🤍 (@Jade4rever) May 3, 2024
Twitter: @Jade4rever

JCole we understand now, we really do.

JCole was like NOPE, IM SORRY #KendrickLamar pic.twitter.com/S2FvI52bmY

— ACESholding22 (@colecamkicks) May 3, 2024
Twitter: @colecamkicks

Ik Drake can’t take it no mo #KendrickLamar pic.twitter.com/CJ7lF6rE8e

— Monk (@monkprophet) May 3, 2024
Twitter: @monkprophet
