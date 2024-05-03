Fans React to Kendrick Lamar's Latest Drake Diss Track "6:16 In LA"

Kendrick Lamar came for Drake’s neck again on Friday with the new diss track, “6:16 In LA.”

In it, K.Dot addresses many of Drizzy’s barbs from “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle” about being under Taylor Swift’s thumb, Kenny recently purchasing a $8.6 million Brooklyn penthouse, conspiracies about The Weeknd’s manager, and more. Lamar also suggests that there are snakes in the OVO camp.

Fans were excited that Lamar fired back at the 6 God again, and so quickly. What made it all the more interesting is that “6:16 In LA” is co-produced by Jack Antonoff, Swift’s longtime collaborator—seemingly another shot at Drake’s freestyle.

The second diss track from the DAMN. rapper arrived just three days after he unleashed his first song aimed at Drizzy, the six-minute-long “euphoria.” Drake has yet to respond to either diss track.

Fans were quick to take to X to react. Check out what everyone’s saying about the song below.