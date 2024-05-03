Kash Doll Reacts to Kendrick Lamar Name Dropping Her on "6:16 In LA"

Back in 2021, Kash Doll claimed she was the victim of a burglary, in which she said she had $500,000 worth of jewelry stolen while shooting a music video in San Fernando Valley.

The line also appears to be a nod to Kash and Drake’s relationship. In 2018, the Detroit rapper addressed speculation that she and the 6 God were dating after a photo of them started making the rounds online.

She denied the rumors, telling Angela Yee's Lip Service, “Why is it like that? Why is it that as soon as you post a picture or you around somebody or something, you’re dating them?”

She explained that she and Drizzy were just friends, but that the photo—in which the For All the Dogs rapper puts his arm around Kash—led to her recent break-up. Her ex was convinced that she and Drake were dating.

“It’s just, like, this is my world. What do you expect? Like, I’m a rapper too,” she said. “I ain’t hugging him, I'm just sitting there chilling, and he just put his arm around me like, ‘That's my dawg.’”

The previous line is a reference to The Weeknd’s manager Amir “Cash” Esmailian, whom Drake slammed on “Push Ups,” alleging that Cash spends his money on men. “Cash blowin' Abel bread out here trickin' / Shit we do for bitches, he doin' for n***as,” Drake raps.

Kendrick’s line is also another instance on “6:16 In LA” where he suggests that there’s a leak in the OVO camp, something that Abel Tesfaye also alleges on Future and Metro Boomin’s We Still Don’t Trust You album cut, “All to Myself.”