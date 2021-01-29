Rich the Kid's new Lucky 7 EP, a fittingly titled collection comprised of seven songs, is out now via Rich Forever Music and EMPIRE.

DaBaby joins the proceedings for the second track, "Laughin," which is followed in the sequencing by collabs with SipTee and Lil Mosey. Also included are the previously released cuts "Too Blessed," with Quavo and Takeoff of Migos, and "Nasty." The latter features Rubi Rose, Mulatto, and Flo Milli.

On Thursday night, Rich also dropped off the official video for the SipTee-featuring "Money Machine," which is not a 100 gecs cover.

Last November, Rich linked up with YoungBoy Never Broke Again for the joint album Nobody Safe, a 15-track project featuring a stacked assortment of guests and producers. Among those who contributed to the album were Lil Wayne, Rod Wave, Quando Rondo, Wheezy, Murda Beatz, Louie Bandz, and more.

"It wasn't like we were thinking 'Oh, we're doing an album. We're going to drop it in the fall,'" Rich told BET of the full-length collaboration in a December interview. "We were just vibing and recording music. One day, we might record three songs in a night, and on another day we'll get around to two. We've just been locked in all the time."

Also in December, Rich the Kid was recruited for Weezy's deluxe edition of No Ceilings 3 that also featured Big Sean, Euro, Lil Twist, and 2 Chainz.

Stream "Lucky 7" below via Spotify: