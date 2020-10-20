Rich the Kid has been slapped with another lawsuit.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the 28-year-old rapper is being sued for allegedly breaching his contract with Fashion Nova. The fast-fashion brand claims it inked an endorsement deal with Rich back in 2018, adding to their long list of celebrity ambassadors. Fashion Nova says it paid the "Breakin U Off" artist a $100,000 advance for a number of promotions, including mentioning the brand on social media as well as giving it a shout-out in at least one of his songs.

Fashion Nova claims Rich had agreed to do the promotions between October and December 2018, but never followed through. The brand says it suffered a huge financial loss as a result of Rich's noncompliance. It is now seeking $2.1 million in damages.

Shortly after news of the lawsuit broke, Rich shared a series of Instagram stories that addressed the matter.

"Shit is crazy mothafuckas tryna sue a n***a left and right," he wrote in a post. "It's time for us to promote ownership not that slave shit."

Image via Instagram

Image via Instagram

Back in February, Blueprint Artist Management sued Rich for $3.5 million for allegedly violating the terms of his contract. The Blast reports the plaintiffs were granted a default judgement earlier this month, and Rich was ordered to pay his managers $1.1 million.