The Al Green Sample on Kendrick's "6:16 In LA" Has a Connection to Drake's Family

In another devious move, the sample on Kendrick Lamar's second Drake diss, "6:16 in LA," features a connection to the Canadian rapper's family.

K Dot's surprise release of "6:16 In LA," his second diss track directed at Drake following "Euphoria" earlier this week, has fans unpacking the lyrics and the potential significance behind its title and cover art. As for the sample itself, it has a connection to Drake's father, Dennis Graham.

Al Green's "What a Wonderful Thing Love Is" is sampled on the Sounwave and Jack Antonoff-produced track. The credits for the song, as seen below, list Mabon Hodges as the guitar player on the original song. Otherwise known as Teenie Hodges, the late songwriter and guitarist is Drake's uncle. Back in 2013, Dennis Graham shared a photo of Drake and Hodges during the video shoot for "Worst Behavior."