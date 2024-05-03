Kendrick Lamar's "6:16 in LA" Diss Track Co-Produced by Taylor Swift Collaborator Jack Antonoff

Kenny worked with Taylor Swift's frequent collaborator as a direct jab to Drake's "Taylor Made Freestyle."

May 03, 2024
Music artist on stage performing and man in suit posing at an event

Kendrick Lamar tapped a specific producer to help him with his new diss track “6:16 in LA.”

According to Variety, Jack Antonoff co-produced the Drake diss track with Sounwave. Antonoff is a frequent collaborator of Taylor Swift—and that fact alone appears to be a direct shot at Drizzy second diss track, “Taylor Made Freestyle.”

Kendrick Lamar's '6:16 in LA' was produced by Sounwave & Jack Antonoff.

Drake's last diss track was "Taylor Made Freestyle" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/fh5dgAUPMu

— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) May 3, 2024
“But now we gotta wait a fuckin' week ‘cause Taylor Swift is your new Top / And if you 'bout to drop, she gotta approve / This girl really 'bout to make you act like you not in a feud / She tailor-made your schedule with Ant, you out of the loop,” Drake raps.

In Drake’s previous diss track, “Push Ups,” he credits Lamar’s mainstream success to Swift, particularly because Kenny’s first Billboard No. 1 hit was Swift’s 2015 song “Bad Blood.” Drake’s freestyle then insinuated that Lamar took so long to respond to “Push Ups” because he was waiting for Swift to drop The Tortured Poets Department, and that she has control over his career like label CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith.

Take a look at some reactions to Kung Fu Kenny’s second diss track below.

Kendrick’s new Drake diss track “6:16 In LA” was produced by Jack Antonoff, aka Taylor Swifts producer

So this track literally is Taylor Made

Okay Kendrick I see you pic.twitter.com/wFPAb1xcnv

— ALMIGHTEE. (@realalmightee) May 3, 2024
Drake said “Make another 1 for the Swifties” and Kendrick drops another diss record produced by Taylor Swift’s producer. It’s so many layers and levels to this shit. Only the slow class don’t get it.

— Larry Legend (@larryislegend) May 3, 2024
“Why hasn’t Kendrick responded??”

“It’s almost been 3 weeks, where Dot at????”

Kendrick this past Tuesday and today. pic.twitter.com/huhP7ScV9r

— DEAD END HIP HOP (@DeadEndHipHop) May 3, 2024
Nobody:

Kendrick Lamar whenever Drake raps like he’s tough: pic.twitter.com/hOFH2iFy08

— The Durag of Liberation (@TheDuragGeneral) May 2, 2024
Pusha T, The Weeknd and now Kendrick Lamar have all said OVO got leaks in that operation.

— Colb (@___Colb___) May 3, 2024
Kendrick Lamar pacing the studio at 4:34 am pic.twitter.com/QacFA4w2qV

— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 3, 2024
Lmao niggas seen "6:16" and opened the bible for the first time in years. Leave it alone you sinners

— Wongo Okon (@whereswongo) May 3, 2024
Drake after seeing Kendrick Lamar hit him with the uno reverse back to back diss tracks pic.twitter.com/H31MzAPQyf

— Ferdz (@aniFerdz) May 3, 2024
“There’s a second record, crodie” pic.twitter.com/AE5ubgPy8H

— Warren 𝓒. (@itswurn) May 3, 2024
