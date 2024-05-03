“But now we gotta wait a fuckin' week ‘cause Taylor Swift is your new Top / And if you 'bout to drop, she gotta approve / This girl really 'bout to make you act like you not in a feud / She tailor-made your schedule with Ant, you out of the loop,” Drake raps.

In Drake’s previous diss track, “Push Ups,” he credits Lamar’s mainstream success to Swift, particularly because Kenny’s first Billboard No. 1 hit was Swift’s 2015 song “Bad Blood.” Drake’s freestyle then insinuated that Lamar took so long to respond to “Push Ups” because he was waiting for Swift to drop The Tortured Poets Department, and that she has control over his career like label CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith.

Take a look at some reactions to Kung Fu Kenny’s second diss track below.