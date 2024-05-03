Willow Returns With New Album 'Empathogen'

Earlier this week, Willow, 23, detailed the creative process behind Empathogen during an interview with Allure, where she credited Ella Fitzgerald, Chet Baker, and Sarah Vaughan as her musical influences behind the album.

"I just grew up a little bit, and I really am starting to figure out what kind of musician I really want to be," Smith shared. "I'm settling into more of who I am. And that doesn't mean that screaming and shredding on the guitar is not who I am because it is, but I'm going a little bit deeper. It's about being a well-rounded musician more than anything for me and not being pigeonholed into any specific genre."

Check out Willow's performance on NPR's Tiny Desk below, and stream Empathogen now on Spotify and Apple Music.