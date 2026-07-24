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Afroman performing, wearing a red, white, and blue stars and stripes outfit, holding a goblet with a matching design, and sunglasses.
Music

Afroman Takes Legal Action Against Former Ohio Sergeant Behind Failed Defamation Suit

Afroman alerted fans to the newly filed legal action on his 52nd birthday.

Trace William Cowen1 day ago
RaKai wearing a black headwrap and a white shirt, smiling in front of a purple background with white text.
Pop Culture

RaKai Calls 911 Over Bad Haircut, Panics When Officer Says He Could 'Go to Jail'

The 17-year-old Twitch streamer believed police could help him sue a barber after trying someone new for a haircut.

Alex Ocho7 days ago
Morgan Wallen performs onstage for the 16th Annual Darius and Friends St. Jude Benefit at Ryman Auditorium on June 02, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Music

Man Allegedly Peed on Family at a Morgan Wallen Concert, Police Investigating

MDTA Police have opened a criminal investigation after a man allegedly urinated on a family, including an 8-year-old.

Joe Price9 days ago
Geno Smith wearing a Raiders cap and shirt stands on the field, looking focused. The background is blurred with people in the stands.
Sports

Geno Smith Investigation Declared Inactive, Will Not Face Charges in Florida Incident

Police cite lack of evidence, conflicting accounts and missed interviews in closing the Davie, Florida battery investigation involving the Jets QB.

Mark Elibert16 days ago
Afroman.
Music

Afroman Jokes He's the 'Hardest Gangster Rapper' After Making Cops Cry on Camera

The Cali rapper said he's launching a Muhammad Ali-style campaign to proclaim himself the "greatest rapper of all time."

Mark Elibert19 days ago
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Rick Ross wearing sunglasses and a black suit, accessorized with a thick chain necklace, against a peach background.
Pop Culture

Rick Ross' Fears About Smart Cars Resurface After Waymo Snitches on Two California Teens

Ross' 2023 comments circulated after a Waymo alerted police to two teenage riders in California accused of drinking alcohol and firing toy guns.

Alex Ocho22 days ago
Big Tigger sitting on a stage, holding a microphone with a "V-103" logo. He's wearing a white sweatshirt and jeans, with a watch on his wrist.
Music

Big Tigger Arrested on Aggravated Battery and Cruelty to Children Charges in Georgia

The news of Tigger's arrest comes less than two weeks after he was under investigation for a domestic dispute case involving his wife.

Joe Price37 days ago
'Love Island USA' Contestant Sean Reifel Under Fire After Resigning as a Cop to Join the Show
Pop Culture

'Love Island USA' Cop Sean Reifel Slammed by Pennsylvania Mayor

City officials say the rookie cop’s reality TV gamble cost Bethlehem taxpayers thousands and left a short-staffed police force scrambling.

Bernadette Giacomazzo59 days ago
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A white NYPD police SUV is parked on a city street, with buildings and pedestrians in the background.
Life

NYPD Investigates Groups Seen Entering Brooklyn Sewer System

Police probed late-night manhole entries in as officials warned of hazards.

Mark Elibert60 days ago
Atlanta Police Investigate Judge Who Had 'Loud Affair' With Cop in Chambers
Life

Atlanta Judge Eleanor Ross at Center of Sex-in-Chambers Cop Scandal

Deputy Chief Kelley Collier is under scrutiny as court records detail explicit encounters, denials, and a rare reprimand for Judge Eleanor Ross.

Bernadette Giacomazzo62 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras
Music

Pooh Shiesty's Dad Released on Bond Before Start of Gucci Mane Kidnapping Case Trial

Lontrell Williams Sr. was released pending trial while his son and Big30 remain jailed.

Abel Shifferaw63 days ago
A Palm Beach County Sheriff's vehicle with a star emblem on the door.
Life

Florida Influencer Gets Traffic Ticket After Cop Says She Held Phone With Hand She Doesn’t Have

Adaptive athlete Katie shared bodycam footage from the traffic stop.

Mark Elibert64 days ago
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Ex-Houston Police Officer Ashley Gonzalez Demands Re-Hiring After Racist Rant
Life

Ex-Houston Cop Ashley Gonzalez Wants Her Badge Back After Viral Racist Rant

Her racist rant went viral. Now Ashley Gonzalez is using Texas’ civil service system to fight her firing — and she could still work in law enforcement again.

Bernadette Giacomazzo78 days ago
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon pose together in suits at an event.
Pop Culture

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Movie ‘The Rip’ Made Miami Police Look like ‘Dirty Cops,’ Lawsuit Alleges

The two Miami officers alleged that the movie caused "substantial harm" to their reputations.

Joe Price80 days ago

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