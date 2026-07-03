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In February, two-time Olympic gold medalist and Phoenix Mercury star was reported to have been arrested at an airport in Moscow. Here's what you need to know.Trace William Cowen
Both of the low-fare airline boards approved the deal over the weekend and Frontier Airlines now has a 51.5 percent controlling stake in the airline.Brenton Blanchet
Pop Culture
Blac Chyna Filmed Blasting Travelers in Miami Airport: 'Go Get the F*cking Vaccine and Stop Being Stupid H*e'
Blac Chyna was filmed in Miami International Airport on Sunday evening blasting travelers about the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
Music
Vory Responds to Images of Kanye West Boarding Commercial LAX Flight: ‘I Thought He Was Capping’
Fans took to Twitter on Sunday to share that they met Yeezy as he walked around Los Angeles International Airport and boarded a commercial flight.Brenton Blanchet