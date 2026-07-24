Featured
The best new music includes new songs from City Girls, Megan Thee Stallion, 6lack, and more.Jessica Mckinney
The best new music this week includes songs from DaBaby, Pop Smoke, Justin Bieber, Meek Mill, Justin Timberlake, Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz, and more.Brad Callas
The "youngest in the game" talks touring, controversy, and how he got millions of views.Shawn Setaro
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo