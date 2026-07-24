Lil Mosey

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Lil Mosey arrives to the 65th GRAMMY Awards GRAMMYsNextGen 2nd Annual Party.
Music

Lil Mosey Has Been Found Not Guilty in Rape Trial

Lil Mosey and an associate who goes by the name Band Kid Jay faced second-degree rape charges stemming from an incident at a party in Washington in 2021.

Jose Martinez1244 days ago
Lil Mosey
Music

Lil Mosey Ordered To Stay Away From Alleged Rape Victim

Lil Mosey has been ordered by the Lewis County court to stay away from his alleged rape victim. The rapper currently faces a second-degree rape charge.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1893 days ago
internet money
Music

Internet Money Ride With Lil Mosey and Lil Tecca on New Track 'Jetski'

Summer 2021 just got a new contender with this latest track, featuring some glossy Nick Mira production with Tecca and Mosey floating right over it.

Brenton Blanchet1951 days ago
smokepurpp psycho
Music

Listen to Smokepurpp's EP 'Psycho (Legally Insane) f/ Lil Mosey

Smokepurpp has released his newest project, the 'Psycho (Legally Insane)' EP via Alamo Records, which includes his recent single with Lil Mosey, "We Outside."

tara mahadevan1995 days ago
smokepurpp mosey
Music

Smokepurpp Drops Video for New Song "We Outside" f/ Lil Mosey

Smokepurpp will drop a new EP next week, and to whet appetites the Florida rapper has dropped the video for his new song with Lil Mosey, “We Outside.”

Joe Price1999 days ago
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rtk
Music

Rich the Kid Shares 'Lucky 7' EP f/ DaBaby, Lil Mosey, Rubi Rose, and More

Rich the Kid's new 7-track project arrived alongside the official video for the track "Money Machine" featuring SipTee. DaBaby, Rubi Rose, and more also appear.

Trace William Cowen2007 days ago
lil baby
Music

Here Were the Top-Performing Albums and Songs of 2020

Music consumption in the U.S. grew by 12 percent in 2020, and MRC Data reveals that Lil Baby's 'My Turn' wrapped 2020 as the most streamed album of the year.

Joe Price2028 days ago
lil mosey
Music

Watch Lil Mosey's Video for New Single "Jumpin Out the Face"

Lil Mosey is gearing up to drop a new mixtape soon, but first he's shared the track "Jumpin Out the Face," accompanied by a captivating video.

Joe Price2083 days ago
swae lee
Music

Swae Lee, Tyga, and Lil Mosey Join Forces for New Song "Krabby Step"

Swae Lee, Tyga, and Lil Mosey connect for their latest song "Krabby Step" off the soundtrack for 'The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.' 

Jordan Rose2091 days ago
pegasus trippie redd
Music

Trippie Redd Unleashes New Album 'Pegasus' f/ Future, Young Thug, Busta Rhymes, and More

Upon the album's release, Trippie set the tone for the project by hosting socially distanced movie screenings in New York City, LA, Atlanta, and Miami.

Xavier Hamilton2098 days ago
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whoheem
Music

WhoHeem Recruits Tyga and Lil Mosey For "Let's Link" Remix

18-year-old rapper WhoHeem gained himself a massive TikTok hit with "Let's Link," and now he's recruited Tyga and Lil Mosey for the remix.

Joe Price2105 days ago
Lil Mosey poses for a portrait during day two of Rolling Loud
Music

Lil Mosey Arrested for Carrying Concealed Weapons in Vehicle

Police found the weapons after pulling over Mosey's 2016 Cadillac Escalade carrying Mosey, his bodyguard, and a juvenile.

Xavier Hamilton2166 days ago
Barack Obama attends the East Asia Summit Plenary Session.
Music

Barack Obama's 2020 Summer Playlist Includes Megan Thee Stallion, J. Cole, and Mac Miller

Barack Obama shares his summer playlist for 2020 featuring artists such as Lil Mosey, Stevie Wonder, Frank Ocean, Mac Miller, and more.

Jose Martinez2171 days ago
Lil Mosey 'Certified Hitmaker (AVA Leak)'
Music

Lil Mosey Shares Three New Tracks via 'Certified Hitmaker (AVA Leak)'

The original 'Certified Hitmaker' featured appearances from Chris Brown, Gunna, and Trippie Redd and peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard 200.

Xavier Hamilton2174 days ago
kid laroi
Music

Listen to the Kid LAROI's Debut Mixtape 'F*ck Love' f/ Juice WRLD

The Kid Laroi has released his debut mixtape 'F*ck Love,' which includes a Juice WRLD feature on "Go!" and a tribute to the late rapper with "Tell Me Why."

tara mahadevan2195 days ago
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28AV
Music

Premiere: 28AV Connects With Lil Mosey and Souf Souf for 'Banana' Video

28AV spoke to Complex about the recording process and how he, Lil Mosey, and Souf Souf intended "to show the world what that Seattle energy is about."

Joshua Espinoza2196 days ago
Lil Mosey performs live during Rolling Loud music festival at Citi Field
Music

Lil Mosey on If He'd Work With 6ix9ine: 'F*ck That N***a'

Lil Mosey let it be known that he's not interested in working with 6ix9ine.

Xavier Hamilton2295 days ago

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