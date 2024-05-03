Statik Selektah Hits Picture of 'F*cking Clown' Akademiks, Says He Doesn't Know Anything About Hip-Hop

Statik Selektah doesn't know how Akademiks has become a prominent person in the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake with his news coverage.

On Friday, the legendary DJ and producer shared a post on his Instagram questioning Akademiks' credentials, given he's been one of the top news sources throughout this beef between Drizzy and K Dot. According to Statik, he was disappointed to see people like Elliott Wilson and Joe Budden give Ak a platform to speak on anything going on in the culture.

"I just woke up seeing that Elliott Wilson, Joe Budden, and all these people still give this fucking clown Akademiks a fucking platform. Stop it," he said. "Listen, shout out to Kendrick Lamar, shoutout to Drake. I love all this battle rap shit. Stop putting Akademiks on your fucking platforms. Clowns out here."

He continued, "When the fuck did we start letting clowns that don't know anything about hip-hop be in this shit period that know nothing about this shit. Fucking nerd."