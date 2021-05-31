Pooh Shiesty was trending on social media this weekend after reportedly getting robbed at a club in Miami. The incident allegedly took place during the 21-year-old Memphis rapper’s appearance at King of Diamonds Miami, where someone claimed Shiesty had $40,000 stolen.

In a video circulating across social media, Shiesty is seen walking inside the club and checking his pockets, as a fan nearby yells, “They hit him for his money, they jacked Pooh Shiesty. They took his money!”

After the clip started going viral, Shiesty took to Instagram to address the allegations.

“False allegations nothing never been took from me,” Shiesty wrote on his IG Stories.

The incident arrives a week after Shiesty dropped the deluxe edition of his breakthrough mixtape Shiesty Season. The expanded version sees new appearances from G Herbo (“Switch It Up”) and Lil Baby (“Welcome to the Riches”).

Shiesty is still riding high off of the success of “Back in Blood,” which earned the rising rapper his first platinum-certified single, peaking at No. 13 on the Hot 100 and No. 2 on the Rap Streaming Songs chart.

Pooh's success has been marred by legal troubles. Last October, he was arrested in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida, for his alleged involvement in a double shooting. He was charged with armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon doing great bodily harm, aggravated assault with a firearm, and theft. He was eventually released on $30,000 bond.