The timing of the mistake couldn't've been more unfortunate, what with the claims Kendrick Lamar made against Drake in his diss songs, "Meet the Grahams" and "Not Like Us." In the latter of the two tracks, Kendrick accused Drake of being a pedophile, which Drake later denied in the most recent diss track in the rap war, "The Heart Part 6."

Following the arrival of "Not Like Us," jokes and disses at the expense of Drake have been flying around social media. Despite all of the jokes and disses, Drake has not actually been accused of any crime or wrongdoing.

There is no concrete evidence to support Kendrick's claims, but it's worth pointing out that diss songs don't necessarily have to be truthful so long as they insult the opponent. Remember, Nas famously called Jay-Z "Gay-Z" on "Ether" and claimed he was "thirty-six in a karate class." He is, obviously, married to Beyoncé and was 32 when "Ether" came out, but that didn't stop it from becoming one of the most beloved diss songs of all time.

A security guard was shot outside of Drake's Toronto home on Tuesday, May 7. A police representative told Complex that the man, whose name has not been made public, remains hospitalized. "The individual who was shot was a security guard who was standing outside of the gates, in front of the home. He was shot and a vehicle fled the scene," said authorities.