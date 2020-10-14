Rapper Pooh Shiesty, who is signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 Records, was arrested on Tuesday following an alleged double shooting that took place on Oct. 9. WSVN 7 News Miami reports that the incident happened in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida, and was over a "drug and expensive sneaker deal gone wrong."

Real name Lontrell Williams, Shiesty has since been booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade. He was denied bond and is facing charges of armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon doing great bodily harm, aggravated assault with a firearm, and theft. Local authorities have said that Shiesty left the scene of the crime in a green McLaren he was renting.

After arrest warrants were issued for Shiesty and two other suspects last week, the rapper agreed to turn himself in. Two people went to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the shooting, with one of them claiming they met with the rapper to buy a pair of Air Jordan 4 shoes. The other victim, meanwhile, has claimed they met with him to sell him weed and get a payment for the McClaren they were renting to him.

The same victim added that they he was with Williams in his car when he spotted two men get out of another vehicle with guns. Williams told the victim to leave the car, and as he got out he was shot in the buttocks. The other victim was walking to their own car when they heard two shots and fell to the ground. One of the victims drove the other victim to a nearby hospital.

The arrest report indicates Shiesty left behind a Louis Vuitton bag full of cash at the scene.