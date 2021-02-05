All eyes are on Pooh Shiesty.

Less than a year after signing with Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records, the rising Memphis rapper has unleashed his debut mixtape, Shiesty Season. The 17-track project includes the previously released cuts, “Guard Up,” “Neighbors” featuring Big30, “Twerksum,” and the Lil Durk-assisted “Back in Blood,” which cracked the top 50 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The tape also boasts appearances by 21 Savage, Foogiano, Choppa Wop, Lil Hank, and, of course, Guwop.

“I switched it up a lot. I got songs from every genre,” Pooh said during a recent interview with Houston’s 97.9 The Box. “I’m bringing it to y’all …”

Though he’s clearly gaining momentum, Pooh’s success has been marred by legal troubles. Back in October, the rapper was arrested in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida, for his alleged involvement in a double shooting. Pooh, whose legal name is Lontrell Williams, was charged with armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon doing great bodily harm, aggravated assault with a firearm, and theft. He was eventually released on $30,000 bond.

You can stream Shiesty Season now on Apple Music and via Spotify below.