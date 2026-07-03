Polo G Gets Mom 24-Hour Security After She Fends Off Intruders With Gun, Offering $10K for Info Leading to Arrests
Featured
Music
Along with hiring live-in security, Polo G and his mom/manager Stacia Mac are offering $10,000 "for information leading to the arrest of said individuals."Xavier Hamilton
Life
Former Cop and Accomplice Charged With Impersonating Federal Officers, Holding People Against Will in Home Robbery
The two suspects, one of whom is a former police officer, are reported to have broken into a North Carolina home and stolen firearms, jewelry, and money.Brenton Blanchet
The man’s first robbery attempt didn’t end well as he left without money when the cashier couldn’t understand his note. He was caught after his third attempt.Brenton Blanchet
Life
Potential Witnesses to Multi-Million Dollar Jewel Heist Distracted by Jean-Claude Van Damme’s Presence Nearby
Belgian movie star Jean-Claude Van Damme reportedly indirectly aided jewel thieves in pulling off a “mind-boggling heist” because he’s so distracting.Joe Price