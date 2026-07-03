Robbery

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Pooh Shiesty.
Music

Pooh Shiesty's Alleged Robbery Victim Asks Judge to Keep Rapper in Jail Until Trial

The Memphis rapper has been accused of kidnapping Gucci Mane and several others at gunpoint.

Jaelani Turner-Williams22 days ago
2024 NFL Draft - Portraits
Sports

Detroit Lions Cornerback Terrion Arnold Arrested for Kidnapping, Armed Robbery After Airbnb Incident

Arnold is facing multiple felony charges after an alleged incident at an Airbnb in Florida.

Joe Price22 days ago
Sexyy Red
Music

Sexyy Red Sues Security Guard Over $500,000 Burglary at Mom's Birthday Retreat

The rapper alleges the security guard left a door unlocked, allowing a masked intruder to rob her.

tara mahadevan24 days ago
One-Armed Mafia Hitman Arrested for Alleged $1.7M Chanel Heist in NYC
Style

One-Armed Mafia Hitman Tied to Daring $1.7M Chanel Heist in NYC

Investigators say the one-armed mobster used a ceiling hatch, fake construction workers, and a white minivan in one of NYC’s biggest designer store burglaries.

Bernadette Giacomazzo25 days ago
Big30 stands in front of a SiriusXM backdrop, wearing a gray "Essentials" t-shirt and a chain necklace.
Music

Pooh Shiesty Case: Big30 Asks Judge to Let Him Go to Recording Studio, Attend Production Meetings

The 26-year-old artist was previously ordered to be released on $100,000 bond.

Trace William Cowen31 days ago
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Rapper Pooh Shiesty attends Onyx Monday Nights at Onyx Nightclub on May 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Pooh Shiesty Posts Message From Behind Bars Ahead of Gucci Mane Robbery Trial

Shiesty is scheduled to go to trial soon for his federal kidnapping and robbery case.

Joe Price46 days ago
Pooh Shiesty wearing a black mask, colorful t-shirt, and orange cap, holding a stack of money, with more money in their pockets.
Music

Pooh Shiesty Trial Date Set in Federal Gucci Mane Kidnapping, Robbery Case

Federal prosecutors allege Pooh Shiesty and several associates kidnapped and robbed Gucci Mane during a Dallas studio session.

Mark Elibert52 days ago
Lil Zay Osama in an orange hoodie and black beanie, posing indoors with a hand on the beanie.
Music

Lil Zay Osama Charged in Home Invasion Plot Where Suspects Allegedly Posed as Delivery Workers

New details emerge in a federal indictment involving a Chicago-area home invasion.

Alex Ocho79 days ago
(L-R) Rick Ross, Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane.
Music

Rick Ross Disagrees With Pooh Shiesty’s Alleged Gucci Mane Kidnapping: 'You Got to Negotiate'

Rozay said he doesn't like what he's hearing about the reported incident.

tara mahadevan105 days ago
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Two images: Left shows Pooh Shiesty in a colorful shirt and yellow cap with jewelry. Right shows Gucci Mane in a pink outfit performing with a microphone.
Music

Pooh Shiesty Accused of Forcing Contract Release by Gunpoint in Alleged Gucci Mane Kidnapping

"As alleged, [Shiesty] produced an AK-style pistol and forced one of the victims to sign a release from the recording contract at gunpoint," a prosecutor said at a press conference on Thursday.

Trace William Cowen106 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 03: King Combs, son of Sean "Diddy" Combs, leaves after Combs' sentencing at Manhattan Federal Court on October 03, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Police Rush to Christian Combs' Los Angeles Home After Attempted Burglary

Los Angeles police responded to the scene in Porter Ranch, where Combs lives with his girlfriend.

Jaelani Turner-Williams113 days ago
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: (Exclusive Coverage) Cardi B performs onstage during the Little Miss Drama Tour at The Kia Forum on February 15, 2026 in Inglewood, California.
Style

Cardi B Jokingly Recalls Stealing from Marshalls ‘Across the Street'

The Grammy winner said she used to swipe products from the Marshall's location across from her Grow-Good pop-up in the Bronx.

Alex Ocho114 days ago
Detroit Lions Cornerback Terrion Arnold Linked to Armed Robbery & Kidnapping
Sports

Detroit Lions’ Terrion Arnold Named in Court Order Tied to Florida Kidnapping Case [UPDATE]

Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold is referenced in a Florida court order tied to an alleged kidnapping, but he has not been charged.

Bernadette Giacomazzo140 days ago
clavicular0/Instagram
Pop Culture

Clavicular Charged With Forgery and Drug Possession

The looksmaxxing personality was charged with two felony offenses and one misdemeanor count.

Jaelani Turner-Williams158 days ago
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Lil Tecca with glasses and dreadlocks, wearing a leather jacket, smiles while looking to the side.
Music

No, Lil Tecca Wasn't Hospitalized After Saving His Manager From 10 ‘Robbers' (UPDATE)

The rapper's manager shared a picture of Lil Tecca in a hospital bed on his Instagram Stories.

Joe Price171 days ago
A white armored Brinks truck.
Life

Suspect in Multi-Million Dollar Jewelry Heist Deported by ICE Before Trial Starts

Jeson Nelon Presilla Flores was facing 15 years in prison before opting to be deported.

tara mahadevan175 days ago
Pokemon cards
Pop Culture

$110,000 In Pokémon Cards Stolen From NYC Shop

Three masked individuals also stole a woman's phone.

Trey Alston180 days ago

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