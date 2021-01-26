Newly released surveillance footage obtained by WSVN 7News in Miami allegedly shows Memphis rapper, Pooh Shiesty, involved in a shooting at a Bay Harbor Islands area condo.

The shooting took place on October 9 and resulted in two people being injured. The footage shows a McLaren sports car, a Mercedes-Benz Maybach, and another Mercedes pulling into the parking lot of the condo. The men inside the cars get out to meet before a man in a white shirt holding a pistol and another man in a black sweatshirt with a longer gun start shooting.

Both of the gunmen return to the same Maybach. The Maybach and the McLaren flee the scene while one of the victims hobbles back to the Mercedes. Both of the injured victims were treated at Aventura Hospital, per WSVN.

Police and prosecutors allege that Pooh Shiesty was in the McLaren and was part of the group that initiated the attack. The rapper surrendered to police days later and was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and armed battery. Another suspect was named in the affidavit, but police say that they both left the state on a private jet after Pooh was released on a $30,000 bond.

The shooting allegedly occurred when one of the victims tried selling high-end sneakers and marijuana to Pooh's alleged associates. Detectives are reportedly using Instagram photos that feature money and several assault-style weapons in their case against Pooh Shiesty, who has yet to comment on the situation.