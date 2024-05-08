The "Always on Time" rapper sat down with the mothers, took photos with them, and listened to their stories about navigating probation or parole, while he shared his own experiences with the criminal justice system.

For the special event, Ja partnered with the Ladies of Hope Ministries, which supports women post-incarceration with resources, and REFORM Alliance, which works on transforming the probation and parole system throughout the United States.

Sei Less, known for its celebrity clientele, has a history of community philanthropy, including a collaboration with Lola Brooke, who served food to over 200 kids from the Children of Promise organization in Brooklyn.