Ja Rule helped give a special group of New York City-area women a Mother’s Day they’ll never forget.
The Grammy nominee and Sei Less Restaurant in New York City organized a special Mother’s Day luncheon on Tuesday for 40 mothers—and their children—affected by the criminal justice system.
According to a press release, the private event featured popular menu items including Beijing chicken, filet mignon with broccoli, chicken satays, rock shrimp tempura, and more.
The "Always on Time" rapper sat down with the mothers, took photos with them, and listened to their stories about navigating probation or parole, while he shared his own experiences with the criminal justice system.
For the special event, Ja partnered with the Ladies of Hope Ministries, which supports women post-incarceration with resources, and REFORM Alliance, which works on transforming the probation and parole system throughout the United States.
Sei Less, known for its celebrity clientele, has a history of community philanthropy, including a collaboration with Lola Brooke, who served food to over 200 kids from the Children of Promise organization in Brooklyn.