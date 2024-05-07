Kid Cudi Says It's a 'Powerful Feeling' to Have Written All His Lyrics, Clarifies He's Not 'Dissing Anyone'

While showing pride in his songwriting, Cudi specified that he's not throwing shade at his rap peers.

May 07, 2024
Scott Dudelson / Getty Images for Coachella
Scott Dudelson / Getty Images for Coachella

Kid Cudi is proud that he wrote the entirety of his 12 albums, and he denies that he's "dissing" anyone with the fact.

While recovering from his post-Coachella foot injury, the Man on the Moon spent some time on X on Tuesday, where he noticed a post about Lil Yachty being credited as a songwriter on his Insano track "Superboy."

Didn't know Yachty produced Superboy, I saw he had writer's credit also... You might be on to something bro

— YoungKidMac (@_Sloppy66) May 7, 2024
Twitter: @_Sloppy66

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

The Knuckles star responded instantly, explaining that Yachty didn't write Cudi's "Superboy" verse.

"No one writes my lyrics EVER. Every song U have ever heard from me, I wrote," Cudi said. "The credits on songs can be confusing when u see all those names, and its usually producers of the song or sample."

The rapper/actor followed that by bigging himself up, writing, "Its a really powerful feeling knowing I wrote the lyrics on all 12 of my albums."

But when one follower took the post as "shots at Drake," Cudi rebuffed the assumption.

"Man me speakin my truth is not me dissing anyone. Its my truth. Its a fact," he replied. "This came up cuz someone was talkin like yachty wrote my verse on superboy. Just wanted to address it and make it 100% clear."

X
Tweet by The Chosen One expressing pride in writing lyrics for all 12 of their albums, receiving widespread engagement
X

While Yachty wasn't behind the pen on "Superboy," Lil Boat has written for the likes of Drizzy, Kanye West, and City Girls.

Kid CudiLil YachtySongwritersLyricsWritersTwitter

Latest in Music