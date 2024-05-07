The Knuckles star responded instantly, explaining that Yachty didn't write Cudi's "Superboy" verse.

"No one writes my lyrics EVER. Every song U have ever heard from me, I wrote," Cudi said. "The credits on songs can be confusing when u see all those names, and its usually producers of the song or sample."

The rapper/actor followed that by bigging himself up, writing, "Its a really powerful feeling knowing I wrote the lyrics on all 12 of my albums."

But when one follower took the post as "shots at Drake," Cudi rebuffed the assumption.

"Man me speakin my truth is not me dissing anyone. Its my truth. Its a fact," he replied. "This came up cuz someone was talkin like yachty wrote my verse on superboy. Just wanted to address it and make it 100% clear."