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Italian priest Francesco Spagnesi was arrested after he allegedly stole around $120,000 in church funds in order to buy drugs for his secret sex parties.Joe Price
A man in Pennsylvania was charged with theft and is being held on a $50,000 bond because he shorted a convenience store 43 cents for a bottle of Mountain Dew.Jose Martinez
Lucas made the allegations in a series of tweets. Civil has since responded to the claims in a statement, saying, "Nothing was stolen or taken from you."Joshua Espinoza
Fat Joe has responded to Big Pun’s widow Liza Ross, who has repeatedly claimed that Joe “robbed” the late rapper through their business together.Joe Price