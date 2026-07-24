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Sexyy Red
Music

Sexyy Red Sues Security Guard Over $500,000 Burglary at Mom's Birthday Retreat

The rapper alleges the security guard left a door unlocked, allowing a masked intruder to rob her.

tara mahadevan36 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Beyonce attends the 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Atlanta Man Who Stole Unreleased Beyoncé Music Pleads Guilty, Sentenced to 2 Years

The man, Kelvin Evans, faced up to 6 years in prison for the theft.

Jaelani Turner-Williams78 days ago
Wal-Mart Officially Removes All Self-Checkout Lanes As Thefts Continue to Rise
Life

Walmart Is Quietly Pulling Self-Checkout From Some Stores

Inside the shift: how theft concerns, ‘shrink,’ and customer feedback are shaping Walmart’s move away from self-checkout in select stores.

Bernadette Giacomazzo87 days ago
A big LEGO figurine made of LEGO bricks is displayed outside the hotel LEGOLAND on November 29, 2022, in Billund, Denmark.
Pop Culture

Three Men Were Arrested in a Million Dollar LEGO Heist

The incident occurred in Mojave, California.

Holly Riordan103 days ago
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: (Exclusive Coverage) Cardi B performs onstage during the Little Miss Drama Tour at The Kia Forum on February 15, 2026 in Inglewood, California.
Style

Cardi B Jokingly Recalls Stealing from Marshalls ‘Across the Street'

The Grammy winner said she used to swipe products from the Marshall's location across from her Grow-Good pop-up in the Bronx.

Alex Ocho126 days ago
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OnlyFans model Mia Ventura with long dark hair, red lipstick, and a blue outfit poses in front of a "Follow Your Heart" logo backdrop.
Pop Culture

OnlyFans Model Faces Multiple Charges for Allegedly Stealing From Men She Met on Dating Apps

Prosecutors say Adva Lavie, aka Mia Ventura, used online dating apps to gain access to homes and steal valuables.

Alex Ocho127 days ago
Instagram/redchocolateconnection
Life

Seven Stolen Dogs Make 17km Journey Back to Their Owners After Escaping Moving Truck in China

The pack safely reunited with their owners after traveling roughly ten miles together.

Jaelani Turner-Williams128 days ago
Robert Nkemdiche #92 of the Seattle Seahawks
Sports

Former NFL Player Robert Nkemdiche Arrested After Allegedly Stealing from Grocery Store

The ex-NFL defensive tackle was arrested on outstanding warrants in multiple states.

Joshua Espinoza147 days ago
Beyoncé.
Music

Beyoncé's Stolen Music Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

Kelvin Evans faces theft and trespassing charges after allegedly stealing hard drives containing Queen Bey's unreleased material.

Joshua Espinoza202 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 27: Cardi B performs onstage during the 2025 LadyLand Festival at Under the K Bridge Park on June 27, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Cardi B Says She Hates Men, Threatens To ‘Rob N***as Again’

The Grammy winning rapper went off on "deranged" haters in an X Spaces session.

Jaelani Turner-Williams203 days ago
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Hit-Boy in a denim jacket and bucket hat stands in front of a sign that reads "N3ON X H3RBOY."
Music

Hit-Boy Shares New "Crow Bars" Freestyle Inspired by 'Idiots' Breaking Into His Studio

The Grammy-winning producer says he's "got cash" for anyone with information on who was behind the break-in.

Trace William Cowen205 days ago
A young man in a blue plaid suit and hat stands outside a building, looking to the side.
Pop Culture

Twitch Streamer RaKai Says He's Banned After Allegedly Handing Out Walmart Flowers Without Paying

The 17-year-old said that he received a 730-day suspension on the platform.

Alex Ocho238 days ago
Nina Lin with long black hair in a black dress poses at an event with a backdrop.
Pop Culture

Nina Lin Won’t Apologize for Alleged Target Theft: ‘Ain’t Nobody Missing No F*cking Money’

Some users claim the Twitch star was shoplifting during a recent stream.

Alex Ocho240 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 26: Fox sports announcer Tom Brady looks on prior to the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, United States.
Sports

Tom Brady’s Card Store Gets Robbed, Nearly $10,000 in Merch Stolen, Police Say

The incident occurred two weeks after the newest CardVault opened in SoHo.

Jaelani Turner-Williams252 days ago
Indian River County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
Life

Video Shows Man Hiding in Attic Arrested by SWAT Team After Falling Through Ceiling

The suspect barricaded himself in the attic of a house for several hours before dropping from the ceiling.

Jaelani Turner-Williams260 days ago
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Police officers and two men stand near a cordoned-off area in front of the Louvre Pyramid in Paris. The museum is in the background.
Life

Thieves Undertake Brazen Daytime Robbery of the Louvre

French officials say the four-minute heist targeted imperial jewels of "inestimable" value.

Alex Ocho283 days ago
French Montana.
Music

French Montana Faces $1 Million Lawsuit for Alleged Watch Theft

Two businessmen claim to have repeatedly attempted to retrieve the watch from the rapper, who allegedly asked to borrow it for Paris Fashion Week.

Jaelani Turner-Williams284 days ago
TikToker arrested for theft.
Life

TikToker Accused of Target Theft Arrested Again for Probation Violation and Evading Cops

The woman, who a year earlier was accused of stealing items from a Target and posting them on her TikTok, attempted to hide from police during a traffic stop.

Jaelani Turner-Williams284 days ago

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