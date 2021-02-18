Meek Mill is facing criticism after a track featuring Lil Baby appeared to surface online. Specifically, Meek is being criticized for a line in which he seemingly references the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others in Calabasas.

“Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe,” Meek is believed to have rapped on the track, which has been listed on Genius under the title “Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe).”

Elsewhere on the surfaced track, Lil Baby raps about wanting to “have a son, so I can name him Kobe/Daughter Gigi.”

The controversy surrounding the lyric comes on the heels of the Philly rapper and 6ix9ine bumping heads outside of a club in Atlanta over the past weekend. Video from the incident showed both rappers yelling at one another.

“We did not run into each other I was getting in my car he just popped out,” Meek tweeted of what went down. “we almost was smoking on that 69 pack for the love of a viral moment ….. he tryna get something locked up no cap lol.”

69 waited out side the club for me they tryna get usssssss wtf — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 14, 2021

Late Wednesday night, Meek—though he didn’t specifically mention the surfaced track featuring the Kobe line—said “internet antics cannot stop me.” Many have interpreted the following two tweets as responses to the criticism:

somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it.... y’all internet antics cannot stop me ....shit like zombie land or something! Lol — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 18, 2021

They paying to influence y’all now ... its almost like mind control “wake up” 🙃 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 18, 2021

Check out reactions to Meek’s widely criticized lyric below.