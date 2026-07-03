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An ambulance driver who crashed his vehicle and killed a patient, is being charged with driving under the influence and second-degree homicide-by-vehicle.Brenton Blanchet
Known for his lip-sync, dance, and comedy videos on TikTok, Texas teen Gabriel Salazar died in a car crash after he was involved in a police pursuit.Joe Price
Meek is facing criticism after a track in which he seemingly references the death of Kobe Bryant surfaced online. Many people called the lyrics disrespectful.Abel Shifferaw
Following the plane crash that killed 157 in Ethiopia on Sunday, nations across the world are grounding the Boeing model.Hannah Lifshutz