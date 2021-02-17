In many ways, Meek Mill and 6ix9ine couldn’t be more different. Meek is respected in rap and in the streets. 6ix9ine, meanwhile, is a rainbow-haired troll. Yet, somehow, someway, they found themselves face-to-face outside of a nightclub recently, with 6ix9ine yelling and calling Meek a “rat.”

This altercation was the latest chapter in an ongoing beef that stretches back to 2018. For a while anyway, the conflict was mostly one-sided. Meek hasn’t vibed with 6ix9ine’s actions since the Brooklyn rapper got locked up and famously decided to tell on his associates, and he’s let his feelings be known, loud and clear. One thing that’s surprising to know, though, is that at one point, Meek even tried to offer 6ix9ine some advice.

Something tells us that this beef is far from over. To get you up to speed, here’s a breakdown of the two rappers’ feud, explaining where it came from and how it evolved into what it is today.