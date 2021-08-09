Kanye West’s 2020 single “Nah Nah Nah” and its remix featuring DaBaby and 2 Chainz has been removed from streaming services amid the Donda rollout.

’Ye debuted “Nah Nah Nah” back in October 2020, with the remix following later that month. As fans await the release of Donda following its two listening party events held in Atlanta, Georgia, the remix of “Nah Nah Nah” would show up as the most recent release from him. Now, both versions are nowhere to be found on Spotify, Apple Music, or Tidal.

In the lead-up to the release of the “Nah Nah Nah” remix, Kanye and DaBaby shared screenshots of their text messages and previewed the collab. It hasn’t been revealed why the song was removed, but it’s worth reiterating that both versions were removed, not just the remix with DaBaby.

The Charlotte rapper has been at the center of controversy surrounding homophobic comments he made at Rolling Loud Miami.