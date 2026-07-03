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(L-R) Spotify and Universal Music Group logos.
Music

Spotify and UMG Solidify Licensing Deal for Fans to Reimagine Songs With AI

The move comes as a surprise to many as Spotify made huge efforts last year to get rid of "slop" AI-generated music and "spammy" tracks from its platform.

Jaelani Turner-Williams55 days ago
A person in a white outfit and black fur hat speaks into a microphone in a SiriusXM studio.
Pop Culture

Candiace Dillard Bassett Teams Up With Tamar Braxton for New R&B Remixes

Reality TV alum Candiace Dillard Bassett pushes her R&B career with remixes featuring Tamar Braxton and gospel singer Darrel Walls.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance111 days ago
Jim Jones in a beige coat and cap, on the right, Kendrick Lamar in a suit and headscarf speaking at a podium.
Music

Jim Jones’ 2012 "Poetic Justice" Kendrick Lamar Remix Resurfaces Amid Kid Cudi Convo

Fans revived the 2012 track after Jones claimed credit for boosting Cudi’s “Day 'n' Nite,” sparking debate and jokes.

Mark Elibert171 days ago
Left: Trevor Jackson in a dark suit at the NAACP Image Awards. Right: Love Island USA's Huda Mustafa in a purple bikini with long dark hair.
Music

Trevor Jackson References Huda From 'Love Island USA' in Kehlani’s ‘Folded’ Remix

Huda Mustafa, a 24-year-old contestant on the hit reality TV dating show, has been a polarizing figure during the seventh season.

Alex Ocho373 days ago
Will Smith.
Music

Will Smith Co-signs Blaccmass Remix of "Pretty Girls," Puts Song on Streaming

The new version comes after fans were debating on whether the single sounded better sped-up or slowed-down.

Jaelani Turner-Williams384 days ago
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Justin Bieber.
Music

Justin Bieber Shares Remix of 'Standing on Business' Meme: 'Happy Juneteenth'

The pop star's infamous paparazzi exchange has now been turned into a viral remix — listen below.

Jose Martinez393 days ago
Will Smith in a red jacket, holding a microphone, surrounded by a crowd of fans.
Music

People Think Will Smith’s “Pretty Girls” Hits Different Sped Up — or Slowed Down

Listeners say a faster and slower version of Smith's latest effort becomes a banger by tweaking the tempo.

Alex Ocho395 days ago
Lil Novi with long hair in a purple plaid shirt and cap sits beside Lil Wayne, who is wearing sunglasses and a blue jacket with headphones.
Music

Lil Wayne’s Son Lil Novi Drops Remix to Playboi Carti’s "Like Weezy”

Playboi Carti dropped his new album 'MUSIC' on March 14.

Mark Elibert478 days ago
Chris Brown and R. Kelly perform at Phillips Arena on March 2, 2015, in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

R. Kelly Remixes Chris Brown's "Residuals," Says He Doesn't 'Deserve' Prison

R. Kelly is the latest singer to provide his verse to Chris Brown's "Residuals" after the likes of Mario, Jacob Latimore, and others.

Joe Price492 days ago
J. Cole in a red Balenciaga shirt and Wiz Khalifa in a black shirt with chains. Both are smiling, with dreadlocks.
Music

J. Cole Taps Wiz Khalifa for "Clouds" Remix: ‘He Been on a Wave’

The pair haven't collaborated together since 2010.

tara mahadevan497 days ago
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Latto dancing energetically on stage, wearing a colorful outfit. The background is filled with people enjoying the event.
Music

Latto Recounts How She Connected With Playboi Carti for "Blick Sum" Remix

Latto was at Michael Rubin’s Fanatic’s Super Bowl party this past Saturday, and before she hit the stage, the Atlanta rap star told Complex how the track came together.

Jordan Rose521 days ago
A vibrant, stylized image featuring a man in a matching outfit and cap, with text "Feat. Lil Wayne" and graffiti-style writing.
Music

Lil Wayne Hops on Gelo's “Tweaker” Remix

The Def Jam signee dropped the Weezy-assisted track as he prepares to drop an album.

Joshua Espinoza525 days ago
Two people stand by an open car door. One wears a New York Yankees jacket and cap, the other a black leather jacket with a hood.
Music

Latto Taps Playboi Carti For "Blick Sum" Remix

The original version of the song appears on Latto's 2024 album, 'Sugar Honey Iced Tea.'

tara mahadevan535 days ago
Boosie Badazz and LiAngelo Ball in a split image.
Music

Boosie Badazz Wants to Remix LiAngelo Ball's "Tweaker"

MoneyBagg Yo also said he's down to hop on a remix of the viral track.

Joe Price555 days ago
Singer JMSN performs onstage during the Smokin' Grooves Festival at The Queen Mary on June 16, 2018 in Long Beach, California./Sada Baby performs onstage during the “Our Community First Action Inc.” Detroit Concert at The Crofoot on September 17, 2024 in Pontiac, Michigan.
Music

Viral JMSN Song "Soft Spot" Gets '955 Remix' With Sada Baby

It's a Detroit link-up between JMSN and Sada Baby on the viral cut.

Jaelani Turner-Williams592 days ago
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Aerial view of a coastal city with a superimposed image of yachts on the water, surrounded by colorful buildings.
Music

Travis Scott Joins Future for "South of France" Remix

The 'Mixtape Pluto' track gets the La Flame treatment.

Trace William Cowen623 days ago

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