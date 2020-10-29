After dropping his new track "Nah Nah Nah" earlier this month, Kanye West has tweeted out a remix of the song featuring DaBaby and 2 Chainz.

Kanye first teased the remix of the track earlier this month, telling his fans that "DABABY TURNED THIS VERSE AROUND SO QUICK ITS INSPIRATIONAL TO SEE HOW FAST WE CAN MOVE AS A PEOPLE." The song appears to have not hit streaming services just yet, but it's possible it could arrive at midnight worldwide.

"They gon' hate on me anyway," raps DaBaby on the newly released remix, which cuts off at 2:20 due to Twitter's time limit on video content. "Feel like the media tryna' abuse me/Y'all wanna crucify me huh?"

Kanye and DaBaby have become friends as of late, with the former sharing their text conversations on Twitter ahead of the premiere of the remix. The original version of the track sees 'Ye address his presidential bid, which is something DaBaby previously expressed his support of.

2 Chainz's verse, which isn't fully out yet, sees him rap about how he's been asked "What's wrong with 'Ye? ... That's a grown man, I can't tell him/What he can or can't say."