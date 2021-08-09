Jack Dorsey has suggested an alternate release plan for Kanye West’s Donda, which is currently expected to arrive this month.

Over the weekend, the Twitter co-founder and CEO proposed a strategy similar to how fans were introduced to The Life of Pablo, West’s 2016 album. To the delight of immersed fans, and to the befuddlement of anti-art dorks, West famously continued tweaking that album following its formal release.

“And…this is unlikely and maybe against the creative process…but it would be incredible if [Kanye West] put out Donda as it is now and continued to update it until he feels it’s ‘finished,’” Dorsey said. “So we can all witness the work evolve in real time.”

Quickly, Apple Music’s Zane Lowe—whose interview history with West is extensive—pointed out the Pablo similarities in Dorsey’s proposal:

Last week, West hosted a second Donda listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, this time fully enveloping himself in a provocative and vulnerable piece of performance art. As of Monday morning, the album’s pre-order page on iTunes listed an expected release date of Aug. 15. Tentatively, the album will have 24 tracks, including—as is also now showing on the pre-order page—the long-awaited “Hurricane” featuring The Weeknd and Lil Baby.

Donda will mark West’s first studio album since the Christianity-centered Jesus Is King, which ultimately took home the Best Contemporary Christian Music Album award at this year’s Grammys. Mere months earlier, West had shared a short video clip to Twitter in which he was seen urinating on one of his previously won Grammy trophies.