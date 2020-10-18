Kanye West has been putting work in on all fronts. The rapper and presidential hopeful took to Twitter on Sunday where he alluded to a potential collaboration with DaBaby.

Kanye shared a screenshot of a text message thread where he told DaBaby, “Thank you for everything bro.”

DaBaby responded, “Nah Thank you!” and “Been inspired. Still inspired!” He added, “Since graduation,” a nod to Kanye’s 2007 album.

“We fine go crazeeee bro,” Kanye wrote, to which DaBaby replied, “Have that back to ya TONIGHT!”

On Friday, Kanye premiered the official version of his new song “Nah Nah Nah” on DJ Pharris’ Power 92 Chicago show. The track is the purported “theme music” for Ye’s presidential campaign and the first record he’s released since “Wash Us in the Blood” with Travis Scott in June.

In the song, West discusses his presidential bid, his religion, his fight over his recording masters, and more. “You are talkin' to a presidential candidate,” he raps. “I know you think Obi-Wan getting tired now/Don't jump, Anakin, I got the higher ground/I'ma hit thе moonwalk like I seen Tito ... If I put myself in harm's way to get my own masters/They'll put theyself in harm's way to stay the master.”