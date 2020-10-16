Kanye West has debuted the official version of "Nah Nah Nah"—the so-called "theme music" for his unlikely and long-shot presidential campaign.

The multi-hyphenate debuted the single Friday afternoon on DJ Pharris' Power 92 Chicago show. West confirmed the debut shortly before the broadcast and shared the cover art by his previous collaborator Wes Lang.

West teased "Nah Nah Nah" earlier this week on social media while celebrating a favorable election poll that turned out to be invalid. The "Birthday Party" candidate shared what appeared to be early polling results that showed him with 40,000 votes on the first day Kentucky polls opened. The purported results, which put West ahead of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, were posted on Lex 18's website; However, the news station later clarified that the poll consisted of mock data.

"Someone discovered a cached web link that we used during June's primary election to post Associated Press election results," Lex 18 posted on Twitter. "The old link was still populating current AP data and showed test results, which is part of the preparation the AP does in advance of elections. The results shown were not valid. They were simply part of a test. We regret the discovery of the cached web link and have removed the data from that page. We apologize for any confusion."

Regardless, the West campaign was pumped. He shared a 2-minute preview of "Nah Nah Nah," which was accompanied by a clip of Joaquin Buckley's recent KO victory over Impa Kasanganadur.

"Nah Nah Nah" finds West addressing everything from his presidential bid to his faith to his fight to the battle over his recording masters.

"You are talkin' to a presidential candidate," he raps. "I know you think Obi-Wan getting tired now/Don't jump, Anakin, I got the higher ground/I'ma hit thе moonwalk like I seen Tito ... If I put myself in harm's way to get my own masters/They'll put theyself in harm's way to stay the master."

"Nah Nah Nah" marks West's first record release since "Wash Us in the Blood" featuring Travis Scott back in June.

Listen to "Nah Nah Nah" in the video below: