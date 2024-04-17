Drake and Rick Ross have taken the smoke to the DMs.

Ross sent his many-time collaborator Drake a video from an L.A. luxury realtor discussing the OVO head selling his last remaining property in the United States. The $88 million mansion is "the most expensive home on the market right now in the prestigious 90210 area code," Tyler Neale says in the clip.

Rozay took the opportunity to tell Drizzy it's "time to upgrade the [1978] jumbo jet," a.k.a. Air Drake.