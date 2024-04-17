Drake and Rick Ross have taken the smoke to the DMs.
Ross sent his many-time collaborator Drake a video from an L.A. luxury realtor discussing the OVO head selling his last remaining property in the United States. The $88 million mansion is "the most expensive home on the market right now in the prestigious 90210 area code," Tyler Neale says in the clip.
Rozay took the opportunity to tell Drizzy it's "time to upgrade the [1978] jumbo jet," a.k.a. Air Drake.
Drake revealed his lengthy reply on his Instagram Stories. "Imagine you having 88 million to spend on a crib," he told Ross alongside a slew of crying/laughing emojis. "Your shits be steals like you got em from a police auction. Your star island house on a sliver of cheesecake. your lot 40000 square feet my crib 40000 square feet Leonard. And you put a wrap on your timeshare jet that shit coming off when it's the other people turn to fly."
Drake, 37, went on to call 48-year-old Ross a "Brett Berrish worker," referencing the owner of Luc Belaire, one of the beverages he frequently boosts on his IG. "How many cases you gotta move before you got a cheque finally," Drake trolled. "Shit prob took a lifetime to see some real bread. You're Brett son now you not Rozay anymore."
"Look how I talk to this turkey," the For All the Dogs MC added on his Stories. "You shoulda just asked for another feature."
In a follow-up photo showing an aerial view of Ross' Miami property, Drizzy continued antagonizing, writing, "Rick you sandwiched in (which is on brand) cause the vacant land not yours 😂😂 this shit the Miami starter pack you living in a content creator crib."
In a series of IG Stories leading up to Drake's, Ross demanded an apology. "I'm the bigger person, I'm a boss," he said. "Drake, I'm gonna give you the opportunity to apologize. First and foremost you gotta admit, confess you got your nose, your nose reduction. And confess you got a BBL."
Ross put his Drake-clowning, Saturday-released "Champagne Moments" diss on streaming services on Monday night, and now he says he's getting impatient, saying in a video, "Just confess. I know you not gon' respond, and this pace is boring me, it's moving too slow. When I came in the game, you had to move fast."
"48 hours, the countdown has begun," Ross said ominously. "And that old-ass jet you got, they gave it to you free, that's a 1978. Be safe on that, Drizzy. "
This story is being updated.