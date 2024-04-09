What’s Next for J. Cole?

J. Cole’s apology to Kendrick Lamar has already sent shockwaves across the rap world, and there’s a lot of speculation about what it’ll mean for his career. Some are saying that the apology was “career suicide,” while others praised Cole for taking the high road and retracting a record that he didn't personally believe in.

Like most things you read on Twitter, the truth is somewhere between both extremes. Two things can be true; Cole apologizing for what was already a mild diss track in “7 Minute Drill” was unnecessary and bad for the sport of rap. But it’s not wrong to speak your truth, and this choice will not end J. Cole’s career. This is an important inflection point for him, though, and there are several paths he could take to move past this moment. Here are some dos and don’ts for J. Cole as he plots his next moves to get past this contentious moment.