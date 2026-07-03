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Jennifer Lopez attends Celia Kritharioti show during Day Four of Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026/2027 on July 09, 2026 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez's $50 Million Beverly Hills Mansion Buyer Drops Out

The potential buyer of Lopez's former home with ex-husband Ben Affleck reportedly backed out of the purchase.

Jaelani Turner-Williams3 days ago
Diddy in sunglasses and a red varsity jacket sits among a crowd at an event.
Pop Culture

Diddy's Miami Star Island Property Sells for $55 Million

Diddy is currently serving his 50-month federal sentence in New Jersey.

Alex Ocho3 days ago
HYANNIS PORT, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 30: Jason Derulo performs onstage during the 2026 Best Buddies Challenge on May 30, 2026 in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.
Pop Culture

Jason Derulo Says He's 'Figuring Out the Best Way Forward' After Shark Tank Backlash

The pop vocalist said he never intended to cause offense by owning an shark aquarium beneath his living room floor.

Jaelani Turner-Williams24 days ago
DDG.
Music

DDG Says He 'Overspent' on Recent Tour and Lost at Least $100,000

The rapper and streamer admitted to have "overspent" for "comfortability."

Jaelani Turner-Williams49 days ago
Rick Ross.
Music

Watch Rick Ross Show Off His Miami Mansion's Extravagant Koi Pond, Yacht Deck and More

"That's all my ocean," the rapper joked on a new tour of his house. "I got sharks, whales, lobsters, you know what I mean?"

Jaelani Turner-Williams58 days ago
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Jennifer Lopez
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Slashes Beverly Hills Mansion Price by $18 Million

Lopez and her ex, Ben Affleck, first listed the home for $68 million in 2024.

tara mahadevan74 days ago
Kris Jenner with dark hair in an elegant updo, wearing a black off-the-shoulder dress, stands against a light gray background.
Pop Culture

Kris Jenner Relists Iconic Kardashian Mansion for $13.5M After Second Thoughts

The famous ‘KUWTK’ home returns to the market after Kris Jenner considered keeping it.

Mark Elibert77 days ago
Ye
Music

Kanye West Mansion Trial Reveals He Allegedly Removed Toilets in Favor of Holes in the Ground

The rapper famously gutted the Tadao Ando–designed Malibu mansion to create a bomb shelter-like abode.

tara mahadevan141 days ago
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Katy Perry.
Music

Katy Perry Awarded $1.8 Million As Mansion Dispute With Carl Westcott Comes to a Close

The legal battle over the multimillion-dollar Montecito property looks to have finally ended after more than five years.

Trace William Cowen232 days ago
Nicki Minaj at an event in a pinstripe dress with floral details, posing with hands on her chest, surrounded by photographers.
Music

Judge Intends to Order Sale of Nicki Minaj’s $20 Million L.A. Mansion to Pay Security Guard

A judge awarded the security guard $500,000 after Minaj failed to respond to his lawsuit.

tara mahadevan235 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 23: Rapper Rick Ross performs onstage during YFN Lucci and Friends Welcome Home concert at State Farm Arena on August 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Rick Ross' South Florida Mansion on the Market for $6.5M

The 8,675 square feet Broward County property was previously owned by Amar'e Stoudemire.

Jaelani Turner-Williams266 days ago
Nicki Minaj in a floral dress with a yellow purse, sitting next to a man in a gray hoodie against a dark background.
Music

Nicki Minaj Lawsuit Opponent Asks Court to Sell Her House to Pay His $500K Judgment

The rapper and her husband owe Thomas Weidenmüller $500K after not responding to his lawsuit. He wants to collect.

Alex Ocho277 days ago
The Weeknd.
Music

The Weeknd Splurges on $55 Million Miami Estate That Can Host a Megayacht

The eight-bedroom waterfront Florida mansion spans 19,000 square feet.

Jaelani Turner-Williams287 days ago
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Split image. Left: Cardi B in a strapless dress poses confidently. Right: Offset wears sunglasses, a denim jacket, and jewelry.
Music

Cardi B Says Offset Won’t Divorce Her Unless She Pays His Taxes and Gives Up a Property

The 'Am I the Drama?' rapper filed for divorce from the Migos alum last July.

Alex Ocho299 days ago
Leonardo DiCaprio during the opening ceremony at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival
Pop Culture

Leonardo DiCaprio Lists Malibu Beach House for an Astonishing Price

The Oscar-winning actor is also offering the option to rent his house for $65,000 a month while it’s on the market.

Sienna Dubois 355 days ago
Lenny Kravitz
Pop Culture

Lenny Kravitz Has a Private Nightclub in the Basement of His Paris Home

He also has a room dedicated to his mother.

Trey Alston459 days ago

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