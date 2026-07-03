American Airlines Passenger Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Allegedly Assaulting Flight Attendant
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A California man is facing up to 20 years in prison after being charged in the assault of a flight attendant on an American Airlines flight last week.Brad Callas
Life
United Airlines Warns Flight Attendants Against Using Duct Tape When Restraining Unruly Passengers
United Airlines has sent out a memo to its employees, advising flight attendants not to use duct tape to restrain unruly passengers on flights.Brad Callas
Life
Video Shows Flight Attendants Duct-Taping 13-Year-Old to Seat After He Allegedly Tried to Kick Out Window
A viral video shows a 13-year-old boy being duct-taped to his seat on an American Airlines flight after reportedly trying to kick out a windowBrad Callas
In the short clip reportedly posted a few days back, the rapper and a group of friends are sitting on a plane as DaBaby mocks a flight attendant's hair.Brenton Blanchet