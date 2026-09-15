Music

Rolling Loud Florida 2027 Announced, Pre-Sale Goes Live This Week

The popular hip-hop festival returns to Orlando's Camping World Stadium for its second time.

Rolling Loud Florida.
Press/Rolling Loud

Key Takeaways

  • Rolling Loud Florida will return to Orlando’s Camping World Stadium from May 7–9, 2027, marking the hip-hop festival's second year in the city after a decade in Miami.
  • The 2026 Orlando debut sold out all three nights, with Playboi Carti, Don Toliver, and Ken Carson headlining and guests including Young Thug, Lil Tecca, and Destroy Lonely.
  • Pre-sale tickets launch September 17 at 11 A.M. ET, followed by the general pre-sale at noon ET.

Rolling Loud Florida organizers have announced the dates and location for its 2027 event — and pre-sale tickets go live this week.

The world's largest hip-hop festival will return to Orlando's Camping World Stadium May 7-9, following on from this year's hugely successful event.

Following a 10-year run in Miami, Rolling Loud launched its Orlando debut in May 2026. The Festival played host to three sold-out nights featuring headliners Playboi Carti, Don Toliver, and Ken Carson who debuted six unreleased tracks while bringing out Young Thug, Lil Tecca, Destroy Lonely, and Playboi Carti.

"Orlando really showed up last year," Matt Zingler, CEO and Founder of Rolling Loud, said in a statement. "The energy was there from the second we opened the gates, and it made it clear this was a city we wanted to keep building in. We're excited to be back this year and keep building on that momentum."

Pre-sale tickets for Rolling Loud Florida begin Thursday (September 17) at 11 A.M. ET followed by general pre-sale beginning 12 P.M. ET. You can get them here.

While fans wait for next year's festival, they can head to theaters next month to see Rolling Loud: The Movie, which is loosely based on a true story involving director Jeremy Garelick.

When his wife tells him he's not allowed to take his 13-year-old son to a festival, a father (played by Owen Wilson) ignores the warnings and sneaks him into an incarnation of Rolling Loud in Miami. Not long after getting into the festival, he loses his son and is joined by another attendee (Matt Rife) as he attempts to find him again.

Cameo appearances in the movie include Travis Scott, Sexyy Red, and Ty Dolla Sign.

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