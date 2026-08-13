'Rolling Loud: The Movie' Gets Red Band Trailer: Watch Here

Key Takeaways
- Red band trailer drops for Jeremy Garelick’s festival comedy Rolling Loud: The Movie, where Owen Wilson sneaks his 13-year-old son into Rolling Loud Miami, promptly loses him, and teams up with Matt Rife to hunt him down in the chaos.
- The film, in theaters October 2, packs cameos from Travis Scott, Sexyy Red, Ty Dolla Sign, and Ski Mask the Slump God, alongside a cast that includes Christine Ko, Christian Convery, Olivia Luccardi, and Henry Winkler.
- Garelick says the story is loosely inspired by actually losing his own 13-year-old at Rolling Loud LA, arguing that high-stakes, borderline tragic moments — like a There’s Something About Mary–style mishap — make the sharpest comedy when flipped on screen.
Rolling Loud: The Movie, which is loosely based on a true story involving director Jeremy Garelick, has been given a red band trailer — watch it above.
The full trailer for the movie, which hits theaters on October 2, shows Owen Wilson and his 13-year-old son, portrayed by Christian Convery, talking about the stacked line-up for an incarnation of Rolling Loud in Miami. When his wife tells him he's not allowed to take his son to a festival, he ignores the warnings and sneaks him in. Not long after getting into the festival, he loses his son and is joined by another attendee (Matt Rife) as he attempts to find him again.
The trailer also offers a peek at some of the musicians expected to make cameo appearances in the movie, including Travis Scott, Sexyy Red, and Ty Dolla Sign.
Directed and written by Jeremy Garelick, who most recently helmed the Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston-starring Murder Mystery 2 for Netflix, the movie also stars Christine Ko, Christian Convery, Olivia Luccardi, Henry Winkler, and Ski Mask the Slump God.
"This all started from the chaos of me bringing my son to Rolling Loud in LA, three years ago," Garelick told Complex's Jordan Rose of the movie. "I took him to Rolling Loud LA and then lost him, and he was only 13. [I] freaked out, looked all over for him, finally hound him about, like, half an hour later. Then I gave him a big hug and I was like, 'That’s a good movie. That’ll be a fun movie to write.'"
As for how he was able to turn the experience into a movie, he said that tragedy often inspires the best comedy.
"Remember There’s Something About Mary, where he zips up his pants and he catches his testicle skin," Garelick told Complex. "In real life, that’s not funny, but in a movie with Ben Stiller doing it, that’s comedy. So, it’s always about taking something that’s sort of a moment that, in your life, it’s sad or has a lot of stakes or [is] tragic, and using the timing to make it funny and putting funny people in those situations. I’m always looking for the positivity out of everything."