Pop Culture

Rick Ross Thinks Alleged Scammer Daejon Love Missed His True Calling as a Wrestler

Poking fun at the viral criminal's mugshot, Rozay joked that Love's "head butt would’ve put Hulk Hogan to sleep."

(L-R) Rick Ross and Daejon Love.
Prince Williams/WireImage | Instagram/@2bcontinued_4

Key Takeaways

  • Rick Ross shared Daejon Love’s mugshot on Instagram and joked that the alleged scammer "should’ve been a WWF wrestler" whose headbutt could put Hulk Hogan to sleep.
  • Federal authorities arrested Love, 35, and alleged accomplice Taylor Jaime Chan, 18, on suspicion of defrauding at least 26 women of $1.3 million through dating-app schemes involving fake NFL and real-estate personas.
  • Social media users have mocked footage of Love wearing 49ers gear and running football drills, while Chet Hanks said he once played football with Love and remembered him as "a good dude."

Rick Ross has entered the Daejon Love chat, joking that the alleged scammer should have taken up another career path.

On Wednesday (September 2), Rozay took to his IG Stories to share Love's latest mugshot, while suggesting that instead of allegedly posing as a San Francisco 49ers football player, he should have pursued a career in the WWE.

"This guy should've been a WWF wrestler.. his head butt would’ve put Hulk Hogan to sleep," Rick Ross captioned his post.

Love, 35, was arrested at an airport in Boise, Idaho on August 24 on suspicion of defrauding at least 26 women out of $1.3 million. His alleged accomplice, 18-year-old Taylor Jaime Chan, was also taken into custody.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon, Love met the women in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and California through dating apps where he pretended to be either a player for the San Francisco 49ers or a real estate investor, while Chan posed as his financial advisor.

The footage of Love walking around everywhere with a 49ers helmet and/or wearing team apparel, as well as executing football drills have since been shared and clowned on social media.

While many celebrity names have mocked Daejon Love, Chet Hanks has confirmed that he was, in fact, once friends with Love.

"We played football together. He was a wide receiver. I was a free safety and we was friends, man," the Running Point star said in an IG video post on Thursday (September 3). "Daejon was a good dude, you know, but take that with a grain of salt in regards to these alleged accusations of him scamming and everything."

Related Stories

The San Francisco 49ers Ruthlessly Troll Accused Fraudster Daejon Love
Sports

49ers Coach Trolls Accused Imposter Daejon Love: ‘He Was Balling!’

Leonard Hankerson joined the viral roast with an edited practice photo after Love allegedly spent years posing as a San Francisco 49ers player.

Bernadette Giacomazzo9 days ago
San Francisco 49ers
Sports

Mug Shot Released of Man Who Defrauded People of $1.3 Million by Posing as 49ers Player

The Ada County Sheriff's Office booking photo of Daejon Love comes after his arrest at Boise Airport late last month.

Trey Alston8 days ago
Tyreek Hill at a press conference, wearing a tank top and towel, with a Miami Dolphins backdrop.
Sports

Tyreek Hill Jokes Daejon Love Is His 'Bestie' After Fake NFL Player Claims They Trained Together

Hill played along after Love allegedly used his name to help sell his fake NFL persona.

Mark Elibert7 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLil Durk's Lawyers Push for Jury to Watch More of Akademiks Interview (UPDATE)
2
Music50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked
3
Pop CultureExclusive: Sydney Sweeney Talks Novig Partnership, New 'Just Sports' Campaign
4
BetsPatriots at Seahawks Odds: Spread, Moneyline, Total, Props for NFL Opener
5
MusicMegan Thee Stallion Says She Was 'Losing' Herself While Dating Klay Thompson
6
MusicKrayzie Bone Denies Layzie Bone's Claims He Was Left in the Dark About Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Tour

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App