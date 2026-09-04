Rick Ross Thinks Alleged Scammer Daejon Love Missed His True Calling as a Wrestler

Social media users have mocked footage of Love wearing 49ers gear and running football drills, while Chet Hanks said he once played football with Love and remembered him as "a good dude."

Federal authorities arrested Love, 35, and alleged accomplice Taylor Jaime Chan, 18, on suspicion of defrauding at least 26 women of $1.3 million through dating-app schemes involving fake NFL and real-estate personas.

Rick Ross shared Daejon Love’s mugshot on Instagram and joked that the alleged scammer "should’ve been a WWF wrestler" whose headbutt could put Hulk Hogan to sleep.

Rick Ross has entered the Daejon Love chat, joking that the alleged scammer should have taken up another career path. On Wednesday (September 2), Rozay took to his IG Stories to share Love's latest mugshot, while suggesting that instead of allegedly posing as a San Francisco 49ers football player, he should have pursued a career in the WWE. "This guy should've been a WWF wrestler.. his head butt would’ve put Hulk Hogan to sleep," Rick Ross captioned his post.

Love, 35, was arrested at an airport in Boise, Idaho on August 24 on suspicion of defrauding at least 26 women out of $1.3 million. His alleged accomplice, 18-year-old Taylor Jaime Chan, was also taken into custody. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon, Love met the women in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and California through dating apps where he pretended to be either a player for the San Francisco 49ers or a real estate investor, while Chan posed as his financial advisor. The footage of Love walking around everywhere with a 49ers helmet and/or wearing team apparel, as well as executing football drills have since been shared and clowned on social media.