Kid Cudi Says He and Kanye West Are Rebuilding Their Friendship: 'No Work Talk'

Kid Cudi is opening up about where things stand with the artist formerly known as Kanye West, and by his account, the two are quietly mending their bond. Cudi revealed the state of their relationship in a post on X on Sunday (July 19). "Right now were rebuilding our friendship," he wrote. "I hit him a week ago to check in on him; today, he hit me to check on me. No work talk. Just seeing how I was doing. It was nice."

Signs of a thaw began emerging in late 2023. The pair were spotted hugging at a Vultures listening party in Las Vegas, where West previewed the Cudi-assisted track "Gun to My Head." In a January 2024 interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music ahead of his Insano release, Cudi credited a sincere apology from Kanye as the turning point. "The reason why we became cool again is because he apologized to me, and it was sincere," he said. "I was just like, 'Wow, Kanye does not apologize to anybody [or] say sorry to anyone.'" In the same conversation, Cudi reflected on what Ye. meant to him early on. "This is someone who is my brother, ultimately, who came into my life, and championed me, and did things for me that nobody else did for me early on in my career,” Cudi said at the time. “People don't even know that Kanye paid for the first 'Day 'N' Nite' video when I didn't have a deal."

The "Gun to My Head" collaboration ultimately appeared on Vultures 2, released in August 2024.