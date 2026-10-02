JayDon Announces Special One Night Only LA Show for 'Me My Songs & I' Anniversary

JayDon is turning the first birthday of his debut mixtape into a single night celebration in Los Angeles later this month — get tickets here.

On Friday (October 2), the 19-year-old singer-songwriter took to Instagram to announce a one-off headline show at LA's famous Peppermint Club on October 11 for the anniversary of Me My Songs & I.

"With the one-year anniversary of Me My Songs & I almost here, I wanted to do something special for my hometown and celebrate the songs that changed my life with y’all," he captioned the post.