Music

JayDon Announces Special One Night Only LA Show for 'Me My Songs & I' Anniversary

The rising R&B singer and Usher protege will mark one year since his debut mixtape with a single date at The Peppermint Club.

JayDon.
Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Key Takeaways

  • JayDon will celebrate the first anniversary of his debut mixtape, Me My Songs & I, with a one-night-only hometown show at Los Angeles' Peppermint Club on October 11.
  • Released October 10, 2025, the 10-track project features the Paradise-assisted hit "Lullaby," which later received a mega remix featuring JayDon's mentor Usher.

JayDon is turning the first birthday of his debut mixtape into a single night celebration in Los Angeles later this month — get tickets here.

On Friday (October 2), the 19-year-old singer-songwriter took to Instagram to announce a one-off headline show at LA's famous Peppermint Club on October 11 for the anniversary of Me My Songs & I.

"With the one-year anniversary of Me My Songs & I almost here, I wanted to do something special for my hometown and celebrate the songs that changed my life with y’all," he captioned the post.

Me My Songs & I was released on October 10, 2025. The critically-acclaimed 10-track debut from the singer (real name JayDon Howard McCrary) includes the hit song "Lullaby" featuring Paradise, which later spawned a mega remix featuring his mentor Usher.

The album arrived via a joint venture between Zoo, L.A. Reid's production company, Mega, the Usher and Reid joint venture , and Larry Jackson's gamma.

Listen to the album in full here.

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