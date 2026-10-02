JayDon Announces Special One Night Only LA Show for 'Me My Songs & I' Anniversary

Key Takeaways
- JayDon will celebrate the first anniversary of his debut mixtape, Me My Songs & I, with a one-night-only hometown show at Los Angeles' Peppermint Club on October 11.
- Released October 10, 2025, the 10-track project features the Paradise-assisted hit "Lullaby," which later received a mega remix featuring JayDon's mentor Usher.
JayDon is turning the first birthday of his debut mixtape into a single night celebration in Los Angeles later this month — get tickets here.
On Friday (October 2), the 19-year-old singer-songwriter took to Instagram to announce a one-off headline show at LA's famous Peppermint Club on October 11 for the anniversary of Me My Songs & I.
"With the one-year anniversary of Me My Songs & I almost here, I wanted to do something special for my hometown and celebrate the songs that changed my life with y’all," he captioned the post.
Me My Songs & I was released on October 10, 2025. The critically-acclaimed 10-track debut from the singer (real name JayDon Howard McCrary) includes the hit song "Lullaby" featuring Paradise, which later spawned a mega remix featuring his mentor Usher.
The album arrived via a joint venture between Zoo, L.A. Reid's production company, Mega, the Usher and Reid joint venture , and Larry Jackson's gamma.
Listen to the album in full here.