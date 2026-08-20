Charlamagne Threatens to ‘Shoot’ Any Man Who Stalks His Daughter in Response to Flock Camera Case

“As a father of four daughters, I pray that none of my babies ever meet a man who can't let go because I'mma shoot him. I'll get him shot,” Charlamagne admitted near the one-hour and 9-minute mark in the video linked below.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Breakfast Club, the radio host gave his “Donkey of the Day” designation to Haines City, Florida, police officer Christopher Goodson after he reportedly tracked his estranged wife over 700 times using Flock camera technology.

Charlamagne tha God spoke for a lot of fathers when he revealed what he would do if a man ever stalked one of his daughters.

He continued, “Christopher, you put your ex-wife's license plate number into the Flock database 717 times in the span of almost 2 years. There's only 365 days in a year. Okay? 365 times two is 730. That means you were searching this woman's license plate number every day. Sometimes a few times a day, sir.

“If she left you, all you are doing right now is proving that she made the right decision, okay?” he added. “This is why I try not to blame technology for problems because technology doesn't abuse power. People abuse power through technology, and Christopher Goodson is a perfect example of what happens when somebody's personal obsession gets access to institutional power … You have turned heartbreak into a surveillance operation.”

Investigators found that Goodson, who has served with the Haines City Police Department since March 2022, ran his estranged ex-wife's license plate through the Flock automated license plate reader system 717 times between September 1, 2024, and June 30, 2026, according to KWQC. The alleged searches occurred both on and off duty.

Goodson reportedly told a supervisor the searches were a way to keep tabs on his children's whereabouts when they were with their mother.

He now faces one count of offenses against users of computer systems and one count of official misconduct. Goodson reportedly plans to resign from the department.