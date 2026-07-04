Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Get Married in Extravagant Madison Square Garden Ceremony

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have officially tied the knot.

The two T’s had an extravagant ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City. In a statement, Swift’s rep dispelled some rumors about who was involved in the ceremony.

"Taylor & Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor’s Man of Honor, and Jason Kelce was Travis’ Best Man,” says the statement. “The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler.”

As for what Swift and Kelce wore to their big ceremony, Swift’s rep revealed both wore custom Christian Dior looks. Designed by the legendary fashion house’s creative director Jonathan Anderson, the dress for Tay’s big day is the first time he’s created a couture wedding dress. She also wore Cartier jewelry.

Around 1,000 guests were at Madison Square Garden to celebrate the pair’s marriage. In attendance for the ceremony were a laundry list of Hollywood and music’s biggest names, including Ed Sheeran, Zoë Kravitz, Ethan Hawke, Jimmy Fallon, Gigi Hadid, and Bradley Cooper.