Bradley Cooper

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Bradley Cooper Compares Zendaya's Acting to a Mix of Marlon Brando and Elizabeth Taylor
Pop Culture

Bradley Cooper Says Zendaya Is ‘Elizabeth Taylor Meets Marlon Brando’ After 'Euphoria' Finale

Inside Bradley Cooper’s emotional reaction to Euphoria’s finale, Zendaya’s raw performance, and why he says the show is a brutal truth about addiction.

Bernadette Giacomazzo46 days ago
Maluma with a beard and tattoos, wearing a satin jacket, sits in a theater holding a bottle of fragrance, conveying a stylish vibe.
Style

Maluma on BOSS Bottled Beyond Ambassadorship: 'This Fragrance Is Timeless'

"My music is timeless too," Maluma tells Complex about working with BOSS.

Trace William Cowen281 days ago
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid attend the Vogue October issue cocktail party.
Pop Culture

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Hold Hands in NYC to Celebrate Vogue Cover

The model and actor were spotted hand-in-hand in Manhattan as they stepped out to celebrate Hadid’s new 'Vogue' cover.

Sienna Dubois 306 days ago
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid
Pop Culture

Gigi Hadid Makes Relationship With Bradley Cooper Instagram Official

She's been very tight-lipped about their relationship.

Trey Alston440 days ago
Ice Spice, Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, Rumi at Super Bowl 2025
Sports

All the Celebrities Who Attended Super Bowl LIX

A number of A-list celebrities pulled up to see the Philadelphia Eagles face off the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans.

tara mahadevan524 days ago
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Louis Vuitton's Men's Creative Director Pharell Williams acknowledges the audience at the end of the Louis Vuitton Menswear Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on January 21, 2025/Bradley Cooper attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2025 in Paris, France/Idris Elba attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2025 in Paris, France.
Style

Travis Scott, Future, and More Attend Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Menswear Show in Paris

Also on the guest list were Bradley Cooper, Idris Elba, Victor Wembanyama, and more.

Jaelani Turner-Williams542 days ago
Ryan Reynolds, Bradley Cooper
Pop Culture

Ryan Reynolds and Bradley Cooper Are Nominees for 2025 Grammy for Best Compilation Soundtrack

The Recording Academy has properly credited the actors for their contributions.

tara mahadevan610 days ago
Robert Pattinson, in a black suit, and Suki Waterhouse, in an elegant sleeveless dress, pose together at a GO Campaign event
Pop Culture

Suki Waterhouse Says Robert Pattinson 'Couldn't Really Give a Sh*t' About Her Exes

The couple, who got engaged last December, recently celebrated the arrival of their first child.

Brad Callas746 days ago
Man in dark suit smiles at an event with logos in the background
Pop Culture

Bradley Cooper Says He Walks Around Naked at Home, Just Like His Dad Who He 'Always Took Showers' With

On the same 'Armchair Expert' episode, Cooper shared that it took him several months to connect with his daughter, Lea.

tara mahadevan869 days ago
Pop Culture

Bradley Cooper Says His ‘First 8 Months’ He Didn’t Know If He Loved His Daughter

The Oscar-nominated actor welcomed his daughter, Lea, with Irina Shayk in 2017.

tara mahadevan870 days ago
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Pop Culture

Bradley Cooper Says Jay-Z Was Watching ‘Judge Judy’ When He Was at Beyoncé’s House for ‘A Star Is Born’ Meeting

Beyoncé was attached to the film for a year before she left due to her pregnancy.

tara mahadevan879 days ago
Pop Culture

Bradley Cooper Lied About Driving Stick Shift to Land a Guest Role on 'Sex and the City'

Cooper guest-starred on the hit HBO series in 1999 as a love interest to protagonist Carrie Bradshaw.

Jaelani Turner-Williams889 days ago
Pop Culture

Bradley Cooper Proves Eagles Superfandom When Faced With Choice of Super Bowl Win or Oscars

The actor has been nominated for nine Oscars but has yet to take any home.

Mark Elibert963 days ago
Pop Culture

Bradley Cooper Would Do 'The Hangover 4' in 'An Instant' But Thinks One Key Player Will Never Come Back

There can be 100 people in a room and 99 of them don’t believe in another 'Hangover' sequel, but all it takes is Bradley Cooper.

Alex Ocho964 days ago
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Pop Culture

Bradley Cooper Criticized for Using Large Prosthetic Nose in Biopic of Jewish Conductor Leonard Bernstein

However, the Leonard Bernstein family shared a statement supporting Cooper’s portrayal of their father. “It happens to be true that Leonard Bernstein had a nice, big nose. Bradley chose to use makeup to amplify his resemblance, and we're perfectly fine with that,” his children wrote.

Joe Price1067 days ago
Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 | Official Trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the First 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Trailer (UPDATE)

The sequel was directed by James Gunn and stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel. The film will premiere in May 2023.

Joshua Espinoza1325 days ago
Bradley Cooper seen at the 2022 Met Gala.
Pop Culture

Bradley Cooper Undergoes Full Transformation as Composer Leonard Bernstein in Upcoming 'Maestro' Biopic

Bradley Cooper transforms into famed composer Leonard Bernstein for his upcoming Netflix film 'Maestro,' which he also co-wrote and directed.

Jose Martinez1510 days ago

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