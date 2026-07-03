Ethan Hawke

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Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet sitting together at an event, smiling. Kylie wears a black dress, Timothée a striped suit.
Pop Culture

Timothée Chalamet Tells Kylie Jenner 'I Love You' During Critics' Choice Awards Acceptance Speech

Chalamet won the Best Actor award for his performance in Josh Safdie's table tennis epic, 'Marty Supreme.'

Joe Price194 days ago
Maya Hawke in a red dress with an umbrella poses at a theater event. Quentin Tarantino in a tuxedo speaks at a podium on stage.
Pop Culture

Maya Hawke Jokes Mom Uma Thurman Told Her 'Keep Your Shoes on' Before Working With Tarantino

Hawke was among the cast for Tarantino's 2019 hit 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.'

Trace William Cowen254 days ago
Pop Culture

Ethan Hawke on Directing Daughter Maya’s Sex Scenes: ‘So Comfortable With It'

Ethan Hawke and daughter Maya discussed their professional relationship.

Alex Ocho1045 days ago
Pop Culture

Ethan Hawke Jokingly Calls Publicly Flirting With Rihanna the 'Family Shame'

The 52-year-old and his daughter, Maya, took a trip down memory lane, when Ethan made his son switch seats with him at a basketball game so he could flirt with the singer.

tara mahadevan1047 days ago
This is an image of Ethan Hawke on the right and Pedro Ethan on the right
Pop Culture

Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke Star in Trailer for Western Romance Short Film 'Strange Way of Life'

Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke co-star in the short film 'Strange Way of Life,' Pedro Almodóvar's queer Western romance coming to Cannes Film Festival.

Starr Savoy1178 days ago
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A still from Leave the World Behind from Netflix
Pop Culture

Netflix Previews 2023 Slate of Movies in Trailer Soundtracked by Lil Nas X

Netflix has a slew of movies set to be rolled out over the next 12 months, including Sam Esmail’s ‘Leave the World Behind’ with Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke.

Trace William Cowen1277 days ago
A screenshot from the trailer to Robert Eggers' 'The Northman.'
Pop Culture

Alexander Skarsgård and Anya Taylor-Joy Star in First Trailer for Viking Revenge Thriller ‘The Northman’

Robbert Eggers looks to cement his place as one of our most interesting young filmmakers, this time with his brutal Viking epic 'The Northman.'

Joe Price1671 days ago
the black phone trailer
Pop Culture

Blumhouse’s ‘The Black Phone’ Trailer Features Ethan Hawke Playing Masked Kidnapper Posing as Magician

In the latest Blumhouse horror flick 'The Black Phone,' Ethan Hawke stars as a pale-faced masked kidnapper, posing as a magician while luring children.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1738 days ago
ethan hawke marvel
Pop Culture

Ethan Hawke Takes On Villain Role in Marvel's 'Moon Knight' Series

The 'Boyhood' actor joins the Marvel universe in the new Disney+ series 'Moon Knight,' starring alongside Oscar Isaac. Hawke will play the lead villain.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2009 days ago
rza
Music

Premiere: RZA and Ghostface Killah Share 'Cut Throat City' Soundtrack Single "Fighting for Equality"

RZA directs the New Orleans-set movie, which is out later this month and stars Shameik Moore, T.I., Demetrius Shipp Jr., Kat Graham, and more.

Trace William Cowen2160 days ago
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This is a picture of Training Day.
Pop Culture

Warner Bros. Reportedly Working on ‘Training Day’ Prequel

The original film grossed over $100 million worldwide.

Philip Lewis2473 days ago
priah ferguson
Pop Culture

'Stranger Things' Season 3 to Feature Much More of Lucas' Amazing Little Sister

'Stranger Things' Priah Ferguson will annoy her fictional brother Lucas a lot more with her new status in season three.

Victoria L. Johnson3059 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Denzel Washington Gathers Gunslingers for Revenge in First Trailer for 'The Magnificent Seven'

Denzel and Ethan are back together, though in a very different capacity.

Trace William Cowen3741 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Trailer: Ethan Hawke's Drone Warfare Drama 'Good Kill' Looks Intense as Hell

Ethan Hawke isn't sure about turning war into video games via drone warfare in the "Good Kill" trailer.

Christopher Spata4136 days ago

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