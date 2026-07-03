Featured
After meeting on the set of 'Gattaca' Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor wanted to work together. Their new film 'Raymond And Ray' saw that dream become reality.Daniel Barna
From the A24 hidden gem 'Woodshock' to indie comedy 'Friends with Money' starring Jennifer Aniston, these are the best indie movies on Netflix right now.Tara Aquino
We interviewed Ethan Hawke and director Robert Budreau about the jazz film that won us over at SXSW.Kristen Yoonsoo Kim
Be on the lookout for these films.Katherine Brodsky