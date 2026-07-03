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Jake quote-tweeted a nearly two-year-old post in which Gigi defended her then-boyfriend Zayn against the YouTube star, whom she called "irrelevant" and "ugly."Joshua Espinoza
Sources say Malik "struck" Yolanda Hadid last week and she is considering pressing charges. The former One Direction member has refused to contest the claims.Joshua Espinoza
On Mother's Day, multiple celebs used social media to show thanks and celebrate all the mom figures in their lives.Katherine Barner
Vitalii Sediuk was labeled a "prankster" but assault is serious—here's how to fight off assailants.Rae Witte