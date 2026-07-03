Gigi Hadid

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Gigi Hadid with long wavy hair, wearing a high-necked, embellished outfit and earrings, against a blurred green background.
Pop Culture

Gigi Hadid Responds After Being Mentioned in Epstein Files

The supermodel denied any connection to Jeffrey Epstein after being named in newly released documents.

Mark Elibert102 days ago
Zayn Malik performs onstage during the ZAYN: Stairway To The Sky Tour at The Anthem on January 21, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Pop Culture

Zayn Malik Says He Wasn't in Love With Ex Gigi Hadid: 'Maybe It Was Lust'

The vocalist said he will "always" have love for Hadid, who's the mother of his daughter.

Jaelani Turner-Williams156 days ago
A group of models walking down a runway in lingerie, surrounded by falling confetti. The scene is vibrant and glamorous.
Style

Gigi and Bella Hadid, Angel Reese, and Emily Ratajkowski Rule 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Check out the jaw-dropping photos and highlights from the lingerie brand's runway show.

Alex Ocho274 days ago
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid attend the Vogue October issue cocktail party.
Pop Culture

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Hold Hands in NYC to Celebrate Vogue Cover

The model and actor were spotted hand-in-hand in Manhattan as they stepped out to celebrate Hadid’s new 'Vogue' cover.

Sienna Dubois 305 days ago
bella hadid victorias secret
Pop Culture

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is Back for 2025: Here's What We Know

The Angels are spreading their wings again for another unforgettable runway show.

Isabella Torregiani353 days ago
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Gigi Hadid in a pink dress and Bella Hadid in a black dress at an event with a red background.
Pop Culture

Bella and Gigi Hadid Reveal Long Lost Half-Sister Aydan Nix

The Hadid sisters said they want to protect Nix's privacy as she navigates living in New York City.

Mark Elibert412 days ago
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid
Pop Culture

Gigi Hadid Makes Relationship With Bradley Cooper Instagram Official

She's been very tight-lipped about their relationship.

Trey Alston439 days ago
gigi walks the runway
Pop Culture

Gigi Hadid Reportedly Arrested for Marijuana Possession at Cayman Islands Airport

According to a report, Hadid had just landed at the Owen Roberts International Airport when authorities found weed in her bags.

Trace William Cowen1095 days ago
Pop Culture

Zayn Malik Opens Up About Altercation With Gigi Hadid's Mother, Says He Dealt With it in the 'Best Way'

In 2021, the former One Direction member denied that he "struck" Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid during an argument.

Joe Price1101 days ago
kanye west and gigi hadid back and forth
Music

Kanye West on Gigi Hadid Calling Him a ‘Bully,’ Asks Public ‘Where Was You When I Couldn’t See My Kids’ (UPDATE)

In his latest remarks amid the ongoing criticism of the YZY SZN 9 design, Ye also referenced the Kardashians and the criticism he received from Gigi Hadid.

Trace William Cowen1381 days ago
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Virgil Abloh, Kanye West, and Tremaine Emory.
Style

Tremaine Emory Slams Kanye West Over Virgil Abloh Remarks: ‘Keep Virgil Name Out Your Mouth’

The artist formerly known as Kanye West's latest remarks about his "best friend" have received pushback from Tremaine Emory of Denim Tears and Supreme.

Trace William Cowen1382 days ago
Bella Hadid poses backstage prior to the Givenchy Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show
Pop Culture

Bella Hadid Speaks on Being Seen as the ‘Uglier Sister’ and Regretting Choice to Get Nose Job at 14

Hadid is opening up about her fellow fashion-forward sister Gigi, and how people would say Bella was “the uglier sister," and not as "cool" or "outgoing."

Brenton Blanchet1585 days ago
Bella Hadid attends the "Tre Piani (Three Floors)" screening
Style

Bella Hadid Pledges to Donate Fashion Week Earnings to Ukraine Relief

The 25-year-old model announced the move via Instagram on Wednesday, writing: 'I stand along side every person that has been affected by this war.'

Joshua Espinoza1588 days ago
Zayn Malik pleads no contest in case.
Music

Zayn Malik Pleads No Contest to Harassment of Gigi and Yolanda Hadid

News of Malik being charged with four criminal offenses of harassment surfaced not long after Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda accused the singer of striking her.

Joe Price1722 days ago
rih
Style

Rihanna Shares Trailer and Reveals Performance Lineup for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 (UPDATE)

The latest Savage X Fenty Show experience from Rihanna hits Amazon Prime worldwide on Sept. 24 and includes a star-studded cast of performers.

Trace William Cowen1768 days ago
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Liam Payne
Music

Liam Payne Jokes About Zayn Leaving One Direction in TikTok He Forgot in Drafts

The “Sunshine” singer’s latest TikTok features the caption “POV the meeting after Zayn quit,” with the additional context of, “forgot I had this in drafts.”

Brenton Blanchet1775 days ago

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