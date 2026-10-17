DJ Envy Has Wild 'See-Through' Outfit Planned for Carl Thomas and Case VERZUZ

DJ Envy is getting gassed about the upcoming Case and Carl Thomas VERZUZ, so much so that he has a wild outfit planned for the event.

On the Friday (October 16) episode of The Breakfast Club, Envy expressed his excitement for the livestream event, first playing Thomas' music before revealing what he likes to do to it.

"This is when I start touching my nipples right here," the radio host said, providing an eye-opening mental picture. Later on, Envy revealed what he plans to wear while he watches the VERZUZ. "I’m going to wear a see-through shirt," he said, prompting Jess Hilarious to tell him to make sure he's at home while he does it.