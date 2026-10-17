Music

DJ Envy Has Wild 'See-Through' Outfit Planned for Carl Thomas and Case VERZUZ

The 'Breakfast Club' co-host is excited about the upcoming R&B showdown, so much so that he might "touch [his] nipples" to some of the songs.

(L-R) Case, DJ Envy, and Carl Thomas.
Marcus Ingram/Getty Images | Ian Maule/Getty Images | Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • DJ Envy said he plans to wear a see-through shirt while watching Case and Carl Thomas face off in VERZUZ.
  • While playing Thomas' music on The Breakfast Club, Envy joked, "This is when I start touching my nipples right here."
  • The R&B veterans will revisit their '90s and early-2000s catalogs on Thursday, October 22, at 9 P.M. ET via Apple Music.

DJ Envy is getting gassed about the upcoming Case and Carl Thomas VERZUZ, so much so that he has a wild outfit planned for the event.

On the Friday (October 16) episode of The Breakfast Club, Envy expressed his excitement for the livestream event, first playing Thomas' music before revealing what he likes to do to it.

"This is when I start touching my nipples right here," the radio host said, providing an eye-opening mental picture. Later on, Envy revealed what he plans to wear while he watches the VERZUZ. "I’m going to wear a see-through shirt," he said, prompting Jess Hilarious to tell him to make sure he's at home while he does it.

Case and Carl Thomas' VERZUZ is set to occur on Thursday, October 22 at 9 P.M. ET. This matchup brings two of the biggest R&B artists from the '90s and early 2000s together so fans can revisit the records that formed those periods.

Tune into the VERZUZ when it happens on Apple Music. To see what songs you should probably prepare to hear, check out Apple Music's VERZUZ Cheat Sheet playlist.

Check out Complex's ranking of the 10 Best Case Songs of All Time here.

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