Wale Named Chief Creative Officer and Co-Owner of Sneaker Preservation Company CapSole

Wale has taken on a new title, as Sneaker preservation company CapSole brings him onboard to facilitate their next creative chapter.

On Wednesday (October 14), the footwear preservation enterprise announced that the DMV rapper has become co-owner, Chief Creative Officer and equity partner and will bring his lifelong expertise in sneaker culture to CapSole.

Founded in 2019 by CEO Darren Lee, CapSole carries air-tight footwear storage perfect for sneaker collectors to maintain sentimental value and investment lifespan.

"What Darren [Lee] has built since he founded the brand in 2019 gives sneakerheads an innovative way to protect their collections for years to come," Wale said in a statement (via FN).

"I knew I wanted my involvement to go beyond putting my name on the brand, which is why coming on as chief creative officer and co-owner was important to me. I see an opportunity to bring my creative perspective to the business, help shape the brand’s presence in the sneaker space, and contribute to its growth. I’m excited about what we can build together."