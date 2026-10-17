Style

Wale Named Chief Creative Officer and Co-Owner of Sneaker Preservation Company CapSole

The rapper and sneaker enthusiast will co-create the next phase of CapSole as CCO and equity partner.

Wale.
Press/CapSole

Key Takeaways

  • Wale has joined sneaker-preservation company CapSole as co-owner, chief creative officer, and equity partner.
  • The rapper plans to shape CapSole's creative vision and growth while helping sneaker collectors preserve the stories, culture, and value attached to their footwear.
  • CEO Darren Lee founded CapSole in 2019, offering airtight storage designed to extend sneakers’ condition and investment lifespan.

Wale has taken on a new title, as Sneaker preservation company CapSole brings him onboard to facilitate their next creative chapter.

On Wednesday (October 14), the footwear preservation enterprise announced that the DMV rapper has become co-owner, Chief Creative Officer and equity partner and will bring his lifelong expertise in sneaker culture to CapSole.

Founded in 2019 by CEO Darren Lee, CapSole carries air-tight footwear storage perfect for sneaker collectors to maintain sentimental value and investment lifespan.

"What Darren [Lee] has built since he founded the brand in 2019 gives sneakerheads an innovative way to protect their collections for years to come," Wale said in a statement (via FN).

"I knew I wanted my involvement to go beyond putting my name on the brand, which is why coming on as chief creative officer and co-owner was important to me. I see an opportunity to bring my creative perspective to the business, help shape the brand’s presence in the sneaker space, and contribute to its growth. I’m excited about what we can build together."

Lee added: "This is about more than protecting sneakers. It’s about preserving the stories, culture and memories attached to them. Having Wale invest in CapSole and help lead our creative vision is a powerful next step in making preservation part of how the culture thrives."

On the music side, Wale released his eighth studio album, Everything Is a Lot, last November.

Related Stories

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: Wale attends the premiere of Lionsgate's "Michael" at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Music

Wale Turns Olivia Dean's "Man I Need" Into Post-Breakup Anthem

The rapper dropped the surprise "Talk to Me" freestyle months after the release of his eighth album, 'Everything Is a Lot.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams16 days ago
US rapper Wale attends Billboard Women in Music at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on April 29, 2026.
Music

Wale Says Music Industry Is 'Rat Race on a Hamster Wheel': 'It's Always More Criticism'

The rapper expressed being in a "perpetual state of uncertainty and skepticism."

Jaelani Turner-Williams19 days ago
Vinyl record with a cover featuring a person in a fur coat and chain necklace, set against a dark background.
Music

Wale's 'everything is a lot.' Vinyl With Signed Insert: How to Buy

The DMV rapper's latest album is available now on vinyl with a signed insert.

Complex Staff330 days ago

Trending

1
MusicEminem and Kid Rock’s Relationship, Explained: How “Heal My Faith” Happened
2
MusicMethod Man Reacts to Hearing Wu-Tang Clan's 'Once Upon a Time in Shaolin' for First Time
3
StyleWale Named Chief Creative Officer and Co-Owner of Sneaker Preservation Company CapSole
4
BetsTyler Warren Injury Update: Will Colts TE Play Sunday Versus Titans?
5
MusicYung Miami Says She Last Spoke to JT Two Years Ago, Responds to City Girls Reunion Hopes
6
MusicJohn Mayer Officially Announces New Single "Tom and Jerry," Thanks Fans for Waiting

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App