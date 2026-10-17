Yung Miami Says She Last Spoke to JT Two Years Ago, Responds to City Girls Reunion Hopes

Around the 33-minute mark of the video below, the media personality referenced a Watch Dis song where Yung Miami raps: "This ain't JT, but I'm getting money like JT," which Yung Miami clarified was in reference to "Who Dat" rapper JT Money.

The Miami rapper, who's currently promoting her upcoming solo debut album Watch Dis, was asked about potentially reconvening with JT in a live Pandora Playback interview with FlyGuyDC this week.

Yung Miami doesn't yet know if she'll ever reunite with fellow former City Girls member JT — but it's not completely off the table.

FlyGuyDC then asked her about the last time she spoke to JT. "I think it was her birthday, like, two years ago," the "Spend Dat" artist replied.

Elsewhere during the chat, Yung Miami looked back on City Girls' 2018 classic "Act Up," calling her and JT "two young girls from the hood" that achieved a "hit song."

FlyGuyDC also landed on a question about whether City Girls fans would hear the ladies on wax together again. "I mean, inshallah," Yung Miami replied, saying the Arabic phrase for "God willing." Yung Miami gave the same phrase in a recent interview on V-103’s Greg Street Show.

City Girls were active from 2017 to 2024 and released three albums, including 2023's RAW. Both rappers have pursued solo careers in the years since, and briefly sparred online in 2024 before patching up their differences. Back in May, Yung Miami compared City Girls' split to a breakup on podcast Keep It Positive, Sweetie.

"Because when you’re in a group, it’s like being in a relationship," Miami said at the time. "Sometimes, y’all don’t always see eye to eye. And when you finally leave that relationship, you’re like, damn my hair is getting longer. Damn, my skin is glowing because you’re focusing on yourself. I'm focused on myself."