Carl Thomas

Carl Thomas is an R&B singer-songwriter from Aurora, Illinois. Signed to Bad Boy Records by Puff Daddy in 1997, he broke out in 2000 with the No. 1 R&B hit “I Wish” and his platinum debut, Emotional. He followed with the gold-certified Let’s Talk About It (2004), So Much Better (2007), Conquer (2011), and the 2025 EP Explosive. On Oct. 22, 2026, he faces fellow R&B veteran Case in a Verzuz battle at 9 p.m. ET, streaming live on Apple Music, Complex, and Verzuz channels.

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Latest Stories

Case in a white jacket and sunglasses smiles, making a peace sign, with a green filter over the image.
Music

The 10 Best Case Songs of All Time, Ranked

Ahead of his VERZUZ match-up with Carl Thomas, we rank the 10 best Case songs, from “Touch Me Tease Me” to “Missing You.”

Dimas Sanfiorenzo56 minutes ago

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