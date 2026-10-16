The 10 Best Case Songs of All Time, Ranked

In the ’90s, the star-studded movie soundtrack was essential, and it worked for everyone. Film studios wanted the cachet that came with a soundtrack full of the hottest acts, and labels wanted a vehicle to showcase their rosters.

It’s hard to find an artist who benefited more than Case. He started out in a group, Future, and picked up songwriting gigs for Usher and Al B. Sure before becoming one of the most beloved R&B singers of the late ’90s.

His breakout was “Touch Me Tease Me,” an R&B-meets-rap classic that premiered on The Nutty Professor soundtrack. The album also served as a coming-out party for a young Foxy Brown, who appeared on both “Touch Me Tease Me” and Jay-Z’s “Ain’t No Nigga.”